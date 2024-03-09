



Chennai: The Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari emphasized the significant transformation occurring in warfare due to advancements in technology and newer doctrines.





Addressing the challenges faced by India's security landscape, Chaudhari stressed the need for multi-domain capabilities to tackle diverse threats effectively. He urged young officers to stay updated with technological advancements, recognizing the pivotal role they play in the country's defense.





Highlighting the substantial investments made by the Armed Forces in acquiring next-generation war-fighting machines, Chaudhari emphasized the importance of rigorous training and professionalism among future operators. He underscored the necessity for officers to grasp the complexities of the modern world through the study of military history, geopolitics, and international affairs.





Quoting Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, Chaudhari reiterated the nation's expectation of exceptional professionalism and integrity from its officers. He urged them to uphold the highest standards of personal conduct and moral values.





In a ceremony at the Officers Training Academy (OTA) in Chennai, 184 officer cadets and 36 women cadets were commissioned into various arms and services of the Indian Army after completing rigorous training. Additionally, three officer cadets and six women cadets from friendly foreign countries successfully completed their training, promoting cooperation across borders.





During the ceremony, the Air Chief Marshal presented awards including the sword of honour, silver medal, OTA gold medal, and bronze medal to deserving cadets for their outstanding performance and dedication.





This report is auto-generated from a syndicated feed







