



The Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF) has claimed that its fighters killed a Military Intelligence (MI) captain and several members of the Pakistan Army's Special Services Group (SSG) during its ongoing Operation Almas in Balochistan.





In a statement issued by BLF spokesperson Major Gwahram Baloch, the group said the operation was continuing with "full intensity and success" across multiple fronts. The organisation alleged that Pakistani security forces had suffered significant human and material losses and had been compelled to retreat from several positions following clashes.





The BLF claimed its fighters overran the main camp of the Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) at Gwadar Zero Point and raised the group's flag at the site. According to the organisation, this marked a significant development in the operation, which is centred on Gwadar, a strategically important coastal district and a key component of infrastructure projects linked to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).





The group further stated that its fighters seized control of the Muzhani police station, capturing official weapons and military equipment. It also alleged that one police official was killed during the confrontation.





In a separate incident in the Gubd area, the BLF claimed responsibility for an attack on a Pakistani security forces convoy. The organisation alleged that one army vehicle was destroyed and that several personnel were killed or wounded in the strike.





The BLF additionally claimed that fighters had taken control of the police checkpoint at Gubd Cross during the operation.





According to the organisation, Operation Almas remains active across several locations in Balochistan. The group said further operational details, including a comprehensive assessment of casualties and losses, would be released after the campaign concludes.





Additional reports linked to Operation Almas indicate that the offensive has focused on security installations and military-linked infrastructure in and around Gwadar. Some reports have also associated the operation with the BLF's Saddu Operational Battalion, named after veteran commander Mamo Saddu Marri, whom the organisation regards as a founding figure.





However, several of the casualty figures and battlefield claims made by the BLF have not been independently verified. Pakistani accounts have disputed aspects of the group's narrative, including claims regarding the capture of military facilities and the extent of security force losses.





The latest claims emerge against the backdrop of longstanding tensions in Balochistan, where separatist insurgent groups have frequently targeted security forces, government facilities and infrastructure projects. The province has also remained the focus of persistent allegations concerning enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings.





Human rights organisations, including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, have repeatedly voiced concerns over reports of missing activists, students and political workers allegedly taken by security agencies without due legal process.





The BLF has claimed responsibility for all attacks carried out under Operation Almas and maintains that the campaign is still ongoing.





ANI







