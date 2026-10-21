



Noida-based defence technology Start-Up EndureAir Systems, incubated at IIT Kanpur, has developed the SABAL-20, an indigenous electric heavy-payload unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) designed to support logistics operations in remote and difficult-to-access regions, as reported by Start-Up Pedia.





The aircraft has been engineered specifically for aerial transport missions in environments where conventional supply routes are either unavailable or severely constrained by terrain and weather conditions.





At the heart of the platform is a variable-pitch tandem-rotor design, a configuration inspired by the Boeing CH-47 Chinook helicopter. Unlike conventional multi-rotor drones, the tandem-rotor arrangement is intended to provide greater lifting efficiency, improved payload stability, and enhanced performance at high altitudes.





The large-rotor architecture enables the aircraft to maintain reliable lift and controllability in rugged landscapes where thin air, strong winds, and limited infrastructure often present significant operational challenges.





SABAL-20 combines autonomous flight capabilities with vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) functionality. As a result, it can operate without the need for a conventional runway, allowing deployment from confined spaces and unprepared sites.





According to the company's specifications, the UAV can carry payloads of up to 20 kg while maintaining a maximum take-off weight of 60 kg. This gives it a notably high payload-to-weight ratio for an electric logistics platform of its class.





The aircraft offers a flight endurance of up to 40 minutes, a mission range of up to 10 kilometres, and a maximum speed of 50 km/h. These characteristics are intended to support rapid delivery missions across demanding terrain and isolated locations.





Designed for harsh operating environments, SABAL-20 can withstand wind gusts of up to 45 km/h and function in temperatures ranging from -25°C to +55°C. It is also capable of operating at altitudes of up to 5,500 metres above mean sea level or 500 metres above ground level.





The platform has been developed primarily for logistics missions, including the transportation of supplies, equipment, and other mission-critical materials to remote areas. Its VTOL capability significantly reduces dependence on prepared landing zones, enabling deliveries closer to frontline or isolated positions.





Such capabilities make the UAV particularly suitable for forward-area resupply operations, where conventional ground transport may be slow, unreliable, or impractical because of terrain constraints.





Beyond military logistics, the aircraft also has potential civilian applications. These include the delivery of medical supplies, disaster-relief support, emergency response operations, and transportation of essential equipment to communities with limited road access.





Additional mission flexibility is offered through autonomous navigation systems and the ability to integrate payloads such as electro-optical and infrared sensors for surveillance, monitoring, and terrain assessment tasks.





EndureAir Systems has already demonstrated the platform's capabilities in real-world operating conditions. In 2024, the company delivered SABAL-20 logistics UAVs to support the Indian Army's forward-area resupply requirements in eastern Ladakh, one of the world's most challenging operational environments.





The deployment represented an important milestone for indigenous unmanned logistics technology, showcasing the ability of Indian-designed systems to support high-altitude military operations.





Earlier, in 2023, the company conducted a proof-of-concept demonstration in Bhutan. During the trial, a SABAL drone successfully transported a 10 kg bag of rice to a Himalayan monastery and completed the return journey in less than ten minutes.





The demonstration highlighted how unmanned logistics platforms can rapidly deliver essential supplies to remote mountain locations that are difficult to reach through conventional transport methods.





Industry observers note that tandem-rotor aircraft offer several advantages over traditional quadcopter designs, particularly in high-altitude environments. The configuration improves lifting efficiency, reduces turbulence effects, and enhances stability when carrying heavy loads.





The development of the SABAL-20 also reflects India's broader push towards indigenous aerospace and defence technologies, with growing collaboration between academic institutions such as IIT Kanpur and private-sector innovators.





With its combination of a 20 kg payload capability, electric propulsion, autonomous flight systems, VTOL operation, and high-altitude performance, SABAL-20 represents a significant step forward in India's unmanned aerial logistics sector.





By addressing supply-chain challenges in mountainous, infrastructure-poor, and operationally sensitive regions, the platform is positioned to support both defence and civilian missions while expanding the role of indigenous UAV technology in critical logistics operations.





Agencies







