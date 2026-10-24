



Gridflow Technologies Pvt. Ltd., a Hubli, Karnataka-based Start-Up founded in 2021, is developing an autonomous electric pod transit system designed to offer an alternative to conventional road-based transport.





As Indian cities face increasing traffic congestion, longer commuting times and growing pressure to adopt sustainable mobility solutions, the company is working on a guideway-based network intended to combine the convenience of private vehicles with the efficiency of public transport.





The company has developed a prototype autonomous electric pod system in which compact passenger vehicles travel on dedicated guideways, allowing passengers to undertake smooth point-to-point journeys without being impacted by regular road traffic.





According to the latest prototype update, each pod is capable of carrying up to four passengers or payloads of up to 400 kg while operating at speeds of approximately 30 km/h.





Gridflow is preparing for further testing through a demonstration on a longer guideway that is expected to achieve speeds of up to 60 km/h. These trials represent a significant step in evaluating the performance and operational viability of the system before broader deployment.





Led by founder and Chief Executive Officer Umesh Rudrapatna, the company is pursuing the development of a connected, autonomous, shared and electric transportation infrastructure. Its technology platform integrates robotics, artificial intelligence, automation and the Internet of Things to create a new layer of urban mobility infrastructure capable of supporting efficient passenger movement.





Under the proposed model, compact electric pods would operate autonomously along dedicated routes, providing direct travel between designated destinations. Gridflow aims to offer a service that combines the convenience and privacy traditionally associated with taxis with the predictability, reliability and infrastructure efficiency of public transport systems.





The concept envisions users booking driverless electric pods in much the same way as existing ride-hailing services. Instead of following fixed bus routes with multiple stops or navigating congested roads in private vehicles, passengers would travel directly between selected locations using a dedicated transportation network.





Such a system could prove particularly valuable for connecting residential neighbourhoods with workplaces, commercial centres and public transport hubs. Dedicated guideways could also help bridge first-mile and last-mile connectivity gaps that frequently limit the effectiveness of metro and bus networks.





By linking vehicles, guideways and digital control systems into a unified ecosystem, Gridflow seeks to improve coordination across the transport network while increasing operational efficiency and reducing travel delays.





The development of the platform extends beyond pod design alone. The company is simultaneously working on guideway engineering, vehicle stability, autonomous navigation, communication systems, operational safety and the management of multiple vehicles operating across a shared network.





Gridflow's multidisciplinary team includes mechanical engineers Mallikarjun V, Omkar G and Vikas H; robotics engineers Vidya N and Yash H; electrical engineer Radhika M; and computer science engineer Vidhatri A, together with additional contributors supporting the project.





The company has also explored advanced structural engineering concepts for the pod system. An internship project focused on isotruss and isogrid structures was carried out by engineering students under the guidance of Gridflow's management and project mentors, reflecting the importance of lightweight structural design in enhancing vehicle efficiency and performance.





According to the company, development is currently focused on a minimum viable product, while discussions are under way regarding proof-of-concept installations with potential partners. This places the venture in the early stages of commercial development, where prototype testing and real-world demonstrations will be crucial milestones.





Gridflow's broader objective is to reduce reliance on private vehicles by making shared transport more convenient, accessible and responsive to passenger demand. The company believes that a dedicated electric transportation network could significantly reduce congestion, lower energy consumption and decrease transport-related emissions in urban environments.





Beyond passenger transport, the platform could eventually be adapted for industrial and logistics applications. Gridflow states that the system's modular design may enable the movement of goods within industrial facilities, with configurations tailored to different payload capacities and operational requirements.





The company has outlined potential energy savings of 30% compared with electric buses and estimates that the platform could reduce carbon emissions from public transportation by 45%. If successfully scaled, the technology could represent a new approach to urban mobility by combining automation, electrification and dedicated infrastructure into a single integrated transport solution.





Agencies







