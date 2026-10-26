



The Indian Army has issued a strong warning against a digitally manipulated deepfake video circulating on social media that falsely claims China has taken control of parts of Arunachal Pradesh.





The video also wrongly alleges that Indian Army personnel deployed in the region have been denied essential supplies.





The fabricated clip falsely attributes remarks to Lieutenant General Girish Kalia (AVSM, VSM), General Officer Commanding of the Spear Corps (3 Corps). The content was presented as a supposed "leaked admission" by the senior officer, claiming that China had occupied Asaphila, Longjou and the Taksing Circle in Arunachal Pradesh.





Debunking the claims, the Indian Army's official fact-checking unit, Indian Army Fact Check (@MythbusterXX), confirmed that the video had been digitally altered using Synthetic Generated Information technologies, including AI-based lip-syncing and voice cloning.





According to the Army, genuine archival footage was manipulated and overlaid with fabricated audio in an attempt to spread military disinformation and trigger unnecessary public alarm.





In its statement, the fact-checking team said: "A digitally altered video is being circulated with fabricated remarks attributed to Lt Gen Girish Kalia, claiming that China has taken control of Asaphila, Longjou and Taksing Circle in Arunachal Pradesh and that the Indian Army has been denied essential supplies."





It further stated: "The misleading video attempts to portray fabricated statements as a leaked admission by a senior Indian Army officer. The video uses #SyntheticGeneratedInformation to falsely attribute remarks to Lt Gen Girish Kalia."





The Army traced the source of the footage and established that the original video was recorded on 27 October 2023 in Kupwara, Jammu and Kashmir. At the time, Girish Kalia was serving as a Major General and General Officer Commanding of the 28 Infantry Division.





The briefing in question was related exclusively to counter-terrorist operations and security developments along the Line of Control. During that media interaction, the officer discussed infiltration attempts originating across the border and highlighted the Army's operational successes in the sector.





According to the original briefing, security forces had foiled 10 infiltration attempts and eliminated 27 terrorists. Large quantities of warlike stores, weapons and narcotics were also recovered during the operations.





The Army emphasised that at no point during the 2023 briefing did the officer mention China, Arunachal Pradesh, territorial control issues, border incursions, or any shortage of supplies for Indian troops.





Officials described the viral clip as part of a broader disinformation effort that combines authentic footage with synthetic audio and false context to create misleading narratives. The Army outlined the formula behind the campaign as: Old Military Briefing + Digitally Manipulated Remarks + False Attribution + Fabricated Territorial Claims = Misleading Military Disinformation.





Independent fact-checkers examining the viral content also found no credible evidence supporting the claims made in the altered video. Their analysis confirmed that the original footage dealt solely with counter-infiltration operations in Jammu and Kashmir and contained no references to developments along the India-China border.





The incident highlights the growing use of artificial intelligence tools to create convincing deepfakes capable of distorting public discourse, particularly on sensitive national security issues.





Security experts have increasingly warned that manipulated audio and video content can be exploited to spread misinformation, undermine trust in institutions and create confusion during periods of heightened geopolitical sensitivity.





Urging vigilance, the Indian Army advised citizens to scrutinise unverified videos carefully and verify information through official sources before sharing content online. The force reiterated that manipulated media designed to imitate genuine military communications should not be amplified without proper authentication.





ANI







