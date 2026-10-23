



US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said his visit to India helped advance United States economic and strategic priorities in the region, underscoring the growing importance of ties between New Delhi and Washington.





In a post on X after departing India, Rubio stated, "Just departed India having advanced our economic and strategic priorities in the region." He added that deeper economic engagement and cooperation in the energy sector would strengthen both countries.





"Continuing to build our economic partnership and energy security cooperation makes both our nations stronger," Rubio said, highlighting two key pillars of the expanding bilateral relationship.





Rubio concluded his India visit on 21 October after a series of engagements in Mumbai. The trip came at a time when both governments are working to further strengthen their strategic partnership, accelerate negotiations on a proposed bilateral trade agreement and deepen collaboration across critical sectors.





During his visit, Rubio held discussions with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on the broad spectrum of India-US relations. The talks focused on the strategic partnership between the two countries as well as progress in negotiations over the proposed trade agreement, which is expected to enhance commercial ties and expand economic opportunities for both sides.





Rubio also paid floral tributes to the victims of the November 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, which claimed the lives of six American citizens. The gesture reflected the shared commitment of India and the United States to counter-terrorism cooperation and regional security.





Energy cooperation featured prominently during the visit. Discussions covered energy trade, India's imports of Russian petroleum and possible avenues for increasing purchases of American energy resources. Energy security has become an increasingly important element of the broader bilateral relationship as both nations seek reliable and diversified supply chains.





The visit also drew attention to potential investment plans by Reliance Industries in a new petroleum processing facility in the United States. US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor had earlier highlighted the prospective project as part of wider efforts aimed at boosting domestic energy production and creating employment opportunities.





Rubio's visit reinforced the momentum in India-US ties, with both nations continuing to expand cooperation in trade, energy security, investment and strategic affairs amid a rapidly evolving regional and global landscape.





ANI







