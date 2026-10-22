



The Ministry of Defence has issued a tender for the procurement of 500 scramjet propulsion systems intended for India’s hypersonic missile program. The tender is listed under Tender Information IA: 011-23018861 and signals a significant step towards strengthening indigenous hypersonic strike capabilities.





The requirement reflects growing emphasis on advanced air-breathing propulsion technology capable of powering missiles at hypersonic speeds. Scramjet engines are regarded as a critical enabling technology for next-generation hypersonic cruise missiles, allowing sustained flight at speeds exceeding Mach 5.





The proposed acquisition is expected to support ongoing efforts to expand the country’s hypersonic weapons ecosystem and improve long-range precision-strike capabilities. The move also aligns with broader defence modernisation initiatives aimed at enhancing strategic deterrence and operational effectiveness.





Scramjet propulsion differs from conventional rocket systems by using atmospheric oxygen during high-speed flight, reducing the need to carry oxidisers and enabling more efficient sustained hypersonic operation. This technology is considered one of the most complex and strategically important areas of missile development.





The tender follows recent advances in indigenous hypersonic propulsion research, including successful long-duration scramjet combustor testing conducted by the Defence Research and Development Organisation. Such achievements have demonstrated progress in key technologies required for future hypersonic missile deployment.





Industry participation is expected to play an important role in meeting the requirement, supporting domestic manufacturing capabilities and strengthening the national defence-industrial base. The procurement could also contribute to the expansion of specialised aerospace supply chains and advanced propulsion expertise within the country.





With major global powers investing heavily in hypersonic weapons, the acquisition of 500 scramjet propulsion systems highlights India's intention to accelerate the development and eventual operational deployment of advanced hypersonic missile platforms.





Agencies







