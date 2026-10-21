



In a significant step towards expanding private sector participation in advanced indigenous military projects, the Ministry of Defence has decided to involve Indian industry in the development of the DRDO-designed R59 Weapon System (R59 WS) through the Development-cum-Production Partner (DCPP) model.





The R59 Weapon System (R59 WS) is a highly classified, air-launched weapon system currently under development by India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).





The initiative is intended to transfer critical production, testing and validation technologies associated with the weapon system to selected Indian companies. This approach is designed to help build long-term domestic expertise while enabling industry partners to develop the capabilities required to support future manufacturing requirements.





Under the proposed framework, the Defence Research and Development Organisation's Research Centre Imarat (RCI) will issue a Request for Proposal (RFP) covering the development phase of the project.





The RFP is expected to outline the scope of work, technical responsibilities, development milestones and other project requirements that participating firms will be required to meet.





Following a competitive bidding process, two Development-cum-Production Partners will be selected for the program.





These industry partners will work closely with DRDO during the development phase, allowing them to absorb key technologies and gain hands-on experience in the manufacture, testing and validation of the R59 Weapon System.





The DCPP model has increasingly been adopted in major indigenous defence projects as a means of accelerating industrial capability development while ensuring that strategically important technologies are retained within the country.





Upon successful completion of the development stage, the selected DCPPs will transition into full-fledged Production Agencies (PAs). This status will allow them to undertake serial production of the weapon system and associated equipment once procurement approvals are finalised.





The arrangement is also expected to provide continuity between development and production, reducing the time required to move from prototype maturity to operational deployment.





Once designated as Production Agencies, the firms will be able to engage directly with the Indian Air Force for manufacturing and delivery contracts.





In addition to production orders, the agencies will also be responsible for Integrated Logistic Support (ILS), warranty obligations and lifecycle support activities throughout the service life of the weapon system.





This structure is intended to ensure long-term sustainment capability and create a comprehensive support ecosystem around the platform.





The Indian Air Force has not yet granted an Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for the R59 project, which remains a key milestone in the acquisition process. However, the procurement proposal is understood to be at an advanced stage within the service. Current indications suggest that approval for the acquisition of a substantial number of R59 Weapon Systems is progressing through internal processes.





Industry sources indicate that the eventual requirement could run into three-digit quantities, highlighting the potentially significant production opportunity for participating companies.





Recent tender-related activity linked to the R59 program has also indicated efforts to establish Development-cum-Production Partners for the weapon system, reflecting a broader push to create a robust industrial base capable of supporting indigenous advanced weapon projects.





While technical details of the R59 Weapon System remain undisclosed, the program reflects the continuing emphasis on strengthening India's self-reliance in defence manufacturing through collaboration between DRDO, the armed forces and domestic industry.





If implemented as planned, the project could become another important example of technology transfer-driven industrial development, while providing the Indian Air Force with an indigenously supported weapon system backed by long-term production and sustainment capabilities.





Agencies







