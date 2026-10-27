Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal used his visit to Busan in South Korea to advance two priorities central to India’s maritime strategy: strengthening international cooperation on shipping regulations and attracting greater foreign participation in India’s rapidly expanding shipbuilding sector.





Speaking at a high-level ministerial roundtable during World Maritime Day celebrations, Sonowal argued that international maritime standards should remain ambitious and universally applicable, while recognising that countries differ significantly in their levels of development, technological capability and access to finance.





The Union Minister emphasised the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities, stating that global maritime governance should focus on achieving shared outcomes while enabling countries to implement standards according to their circumstances.





“The objective should therefore be common standards and outcomes, supported by cooperation that enables every Member State to implement them effectively,” Sonowal said.





The discussion brought together key global maritime leaders, including International Maritime Organisation Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez, South Korea’s Vice Minister of Oceans and Fisheries Nam Jaeheon, Norway’s Minister of Fisheries and Ocean Policy Marianne Sivertsen Næss, and Cyprus Shipping Deputy Minister Marina Hadjimanolis. The session was chaired by former South Korean Minister of Oceans and Fisheries Moon Seong-hyeok.





Highlighting the increasingly challenging global environment for maritime trade, Sonowal described IMO conventions as an “operational lighthouse” for the shipping industry amid geopolitical tensions, piracy threats and disruptions affecting major trade corridors such as the Red Sea. He said these international frameworks play a critical role in safeguarding seafarers, global commerce and supply chains.





According to Sonowal, the most effective way to bridge implementation gaps among nations is through practical cooperation. He advocated the establishment of joint working groups pairing countries that have already implemented conventions with nations still developing the necessary institutional capacity. Such cooperation could include training surveyors and inspectors, assisting with maritime legislation, and creating time-bound implementation roadmaps.





He stressed that the goal should be to create enduring domestic capability rather than fostering long-term dependency on external support.





Sonowal also outlined the progress India has made in modernising its maritime regulatory and operational framework. He noted that five maritime laws enacted in 2025 came into force in March 2026, providing a stronger legislative foundation for the sector.





He further highlighted the expansion of India’s Maritime Single Window system, which now covers 69 ports and terminals, enhancing efficiency and streamlining maritime operations across the country.





The Minister also pointed to the development of the Alang-Sosiya ship recycling cluster in Gujarat, where 115 recycling facilities comply with the Hong Kong Convention framework under the IMO, strengthening India’s position as a major global centre for environmentally responsible ship recycling.





The theme of international partnership continued during Sonowal’s meeting with the Korea Marine Equipment Association (KOMEA), one of South Korea’s leading maritime industry bodies. Established in 1980, KOMEA represents 304 marine equipment manufacturers, shipbuilders, repair firms and design companies, including major industry players such as HD Hyundai, Hanwha Ocean and Samsung Heavy Industries.





The association is set to establish its first office in India in Mumbai on 30 October, representing a significant step forward in maritime cooperation between the two countries.





The move follows broader India-South Korea collaboration under the VOYAGES framework, which focuses on shipbuilding, shipping and maritime logistics. Earlier, in February 2025, KOMEA proposed collaboration with Indian shipyards in areas including vessel design, yard modernisation, technology transfer, workforce training and localised production of marine equipment and spare parts.





Making India’s case as a manufacturing destination, Sonowal observed that every vessel constructed in the country requires critical systems such as engines, propulsion technologies, deck machinery, electrical systems and navigation equipment. Since a considerable share of these high-value components continues to be imported, he said there is substantial scope for Korean companies to establish manufacturing and supply operations within India.





KOMEA Chairman Ho-il Kang said member companies have already begun preparing to enter the Indian market over the next two years. Representatives from firms including SB Sunbo, Daeyang, KASEMEC and JO Engineering discussed potential investments and business opportunities within India’s maritime sector.





Sonowal reinforced the investment pitch with figures highlighting the rapid growth of India’s shipbuilding industry.





He noted that the Government approved a shipbuilding support package worth approximately $7.8 billion in September 2025. Following the approval of the scheme, shipbuilding output increased by 40 per cent during 2025 compared with the previous year.





The sector has continued to expand strongly, with output recording growth of more than 80 per cent in 2026. According to the Minister, more than 120 vessels valued at over $1.27 billion are currently receiving direct government support under the shipbuilding initiative. Export orders account for more than 80 per cent of the total value of this pipeline, underlining India’s growing role in international ship construction markets.





“We are already building for the world,” Sonowal said.





He further revealed that the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways has consolidated projected vessel requirements from various government entities, providing Indian shipyards with visibility of a potential order pipeline exceeding 400 vessels worth around $23 billion over the next decade.





Such long-term demand visibility is expected to encourage capacity expansion, technology upgrades and fresh investments across the domestic shipbuilding ecosystem.





Describing KOMEA’s upcoming Mumbai office as a strategic long-term platform, Sonowal said Korean companies would have multiple avenues to participate in India’s maritime growth story, including joint ventures, technology licensing arrangements and wholly owned manufacturing facilities.





He assured industry representatives that the ministry stands ready to facilitate and support Korean investments as India seeks to build a competitive, globally integrated maritime industrial base.





The Minister’s four-day visit to South Korea is continuing with additional meetings and industry engagements aimed at deepening maritime cooperation and strengthening commercial ties between the two countries.





ANI







