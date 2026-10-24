



India's efforts to secure greater access to advanced American technologies have once again come under scrutiny following the visit of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the expanding strategic partnership between New Delhi and Washington, WION reported





At the centre of the discussion is India's ambition to acquire deeper technological cooperation in critical sectors such as fighter aircraft engines, artificial intelligence, semiconductors and other advanced technologies that are increasingly shaping modern military capabilities.





The debate has gained further momentum under the India-US TRUST initiative, unveiled in February 2025, which seeks to strengthen strategic technology cooperation between the two countries.





While the initiative has been presented as a major step forward, questions persist over the extent to which the United States is prepared to transfer high-end technologies that remain vital to its national security and industrial advantage.





Speaking to WION's Defence Pulse, retired Air Vice Marshal Sunil Jayant Nanodkar, former Assistant Chief of Air Staff, expressed scepticism about expectations surrounding American technology transfers.





According to Nanodkar, India's experience with fighter engine procurement highlights the risks of relying extensively on overseas suppliers for critical defence programs.





He pointed to the delays affecting deliveries of General Electric's F404 engines, which have had a direct impact on the TEJAS MK-1A fighter program. The aircraft is a key element of the Indian Air Force's modernisation plans, but production schedules have been disrupted by slower-than-expected engine supplies.





Nanodkar argued that criticism directed at Hindustan Aeronautics Limited often overlooks the reality that aircraft production is heavily dependent on the timely arrival of foreign-made engines.





"We keep blaming HAL for everything," he said, stressing that the company cannot fulfil production commitments when crucial components continue to arrive from overseas suppliers at a slower pace than required.





Although deliveries of the GE-F404 engine have resumed, he noted that the supply rate remains below what is needed to fully support production plans. The retired Air Marshal also highlighted the importance of finalising the long-discussed agreement to manufacture the more powerful GE F414 engine in India.





The F414 is expected to power the upcoming TEJAS MK-2 fighter and the initial variants of India's Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), making the project a critical component of the country's future combat aviation roadmap.





The engine manufacturing arrangement has long been viewed as one of the most significant defence-industrial collaborations between India and the United States because it could expand India's domestic aerospace manufacturing capabilities while supporting future fighter aircraft programs.





Despite such cooperation, Nanodkar remained unconvinced that Washington would share its most closely guarded technologies.





Asked whether the United States would transfer its most sensitive military technologies to India, he offered a blunt assessment.





"The plain and simple answer is no. They will never part with niche technology to India," he said.





He warned that announcements regarding defence cooperation should be evaluated based on actual technology transfers, manufacturing rights and the level of indigenous capability created rather than political declarations alone.





"No country is going to share niche technology with you. You have to develop it yourself," he added.





His remarks reflect a broader reality within the global aerospace sector. Advanced fighter jet engines remain among the most complex technologies ever developed, with only a handful of nations possessing the expertise to independently design, manufacture and sustain them.





For decades, India has sought to join that select group through indigenous propulsion efforts, most notably the Kaveri engine project. While the program has encountered significant technical challenges, it continues to symbolise India's long-term aspiration for self-reliance in military aviation.





Nanodkar argued that sustained investment in domestic research and development, backed by selective international collaboration, offers the only reliable path towards genuine technological independence.





His assessment underscores a growing belief within sections of India's strategic community that foreign partnerships may help bridge capability gaps, but the ultimate responsibility for mastering critical technologies, particularly fighter aircraft engines, rests with India itself.





Agencies











