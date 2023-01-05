



Morocco has been rapidly strengthening its military forces over the past couple of years





Rabat: Morocco’s Royal Armed Forces has received a total of 92 six-wheel military trucks manufactured by the Indian aerospace, defence, and military company TATA Advanced Systems, the Moroccan Armed Forces reported in a Tweet.





In a statement on Twitter, the Moroccan Royal Armed Forces on Sunday confirmed that the military trucks they ordered were “on their way to be delivered.”









The website Military Africa detailed the truck’s many features, saying that it is “suitable for up-armouring, and can be configured for a variety of applications, including a common gun tower, a multi-barrel rocket launcher, and a missile firing unit,” among others.





The new shipment is part of Morocco’s efforts to diversify its arms purchases, with the aim of strengthening and upgrading its army with state-of-the-art equipment.





In December 2022, American company L3Harris Technologies announced sealing a $29 million deal with Morocco to upgrade the African country’s F-16s firepower and mission flexibility, as well as provide it with “smart weapon release systems.”





In addition, Morocco is committed to increasing military cooperation with countries with some of the strongest armies in the world, including the United States and Israel.





Since Morocco re-established diplomatic ties with Israel in 2022 as part of the US-brokered Abraham Accords, the two countries have remarkably increased military cooperation.





In February 2022, Morocco and Israel concluded a $500 million deal to provide the North African country with the Barak MX air and missile defense system.





In addition, military officials from both Morocco and the US held a series of meetings, expressing their keenness to strengthen their security cooperation.





The latest Global Firepower Index, published in 2022, ranked Morocco’s military strength in 56th position out of 142 countries across the world.



