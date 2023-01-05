



The 14th edition of 'Aero India 2023' will be held at Air Force Station, Yelahanka, Bangalore (Karnataka) from 13 to 17 February 2023, said a press release by the Ministry of Defence on December 23





The five-day event will combine a major trade exhibition of the aerospace and defence industries as well as an aerial display by IAF. Besides global leaders and big investors in the aerospace industry, the show will also see participation by think tanks from across the world.





Aero India will provide a unique opportunity for the exchange of information, ideas and new developments in the aviation industry. In addition to giving a fillip to the domestic aviation industry, it would further the cause of Make in India.





Delegates from over 55 countries and more than 540 exhibitors had participated in Aero India 2021.





Earlier on Tuesday, the Defence Minister spoke at the inauguration of the strategically important Siyom bridge in the Siang district of the frontier state.





Singh said that the country does not believe in war but will fight if war is forced upon it.





"We do not believe in war, but if it is forced upon us, we will fight. We are ensuring that the nation is protected from all threats. Our Armed Forces are ready and it is heartening to see that the BRO (Border Roads Organisation) is walking shoulder-to-shoulder with them," Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had said in Siang.





Rajnath Singh emphasised that the aim is to build a strong and self-reliant 'New India' to effectively deal with future challenges which may arise due to the constantly-evolving global scenario.





"The world is witnessing a number of conflicts today. India has always been against war. It is our policy. Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi drew the world's attention to that resolve when he said 'this is not the era of war'," Singh stated.





The Defence Minister had further highlighted the crucial role being played by the BRO in bolstering the country's security through infrastructure development in border areas.





The event at Along-Yinkiong Road witnessed the physical inauguration of the strategically-important Siyom Bridge, while the other projects were dedicated to the nation virtually. The Siyom Bridge is a state-of-the-art 100-meter long, Class 70 Steel ArchSuperstructure Siyom Bridge over Siyom River in Arunachal Pradesh.





On occasion, the Defence Minister also released a Compendium on New Technologies. It incorporates the latest technologies being adopted by the BRO in the construction of roads, bridges, airfields and tunnel infrastructure to negate the effects of remote and hostile terrain with the adverse weather condition, which unduly affects the quality of civil engineering works and meeting the completion timelines.







