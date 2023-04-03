



Naval Materials Research Laboratory (NMRL), Ambernath, and Naval Group, France signed an important contract on 23 January 2023 at Mumbai for vetting the design of NMRL-developed Fuel Cell-based Air Independent Propulsion (AIP) for Kalvari-class (P-75) submarines. The AIP has force-multiplier effect on lethality of a diesel-electric submarine as it enhances the submerged endurance of the submarine by several folds.





The AIP technology has been successfully developed by NMRL in association with Indian industries. The land-based prototype of AIP has been test evaluated by Indian Navy during the users’ trials. During the signing of the contract, NMRL scientists, officials of the Indian Navy, and representatives from Naval Group France and France embassy were also present.







