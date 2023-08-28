



These will be used to transport troops on metalled roads in plains and mountains. They must have a seating capacity of 40 to 45 +1 in a 2x2 arrangement and meet AIS-052 criteria.





The Ministry of Defence has issued a request for information (RFI) for the procurement of 2,000 buses for the Indian Army (Type III ACX medium capacity standard bus).





The Indian Army has placed an order for 2,000 buses, marking a significant step towards modernizing its transportation infrastructure. The decision, which aims to enhance the force's rapid deployment and operational flexibility, was announced earlier today by military officials.





The move is expected to offer numerous advantages, including the ability to transport a larger number of personnel and equipment in a single convoy, reduced maintenance costs, and improved fuel efficiency.





The RFI requests buses that use modern technologies and have a modern design while also providing optimal riding comfort with ergonomic seats for the driver and 40 to 45 +1 passengers in a 2x2 arrangement.





According to the specifications, the buses must have a BS-IV turbocharged diesel engine and an overall modular design for ease of engine replacement. They should have a manual 4x2 transmission with ABS and EBD.





The buses must also include an Indian regional navigation satellite system/global positioning system-based navigation system with a display in the driver's cabin entertainment system. A cold starting device should be provided to allow the engine to be started in temperatures ranging from -10 0C +/- 5 0C to 450C +/- 5 0C.





The buses should also be able to be transported by Indian Air Force transport aircraft such as the IL-76 and C17. To maintain the centre of gravity low, the overall height of the vehicles and the floor should be as low as possible.





Following the technical review by the Army and allied agencies, the vendors and their equipment will be subjected to a 'no cost, no commitment' field evaluation trial. Summer and winter trials; high altitude area trials; maintainability evaluation trials; and directorate general of quality assurance studies will be included.





As the nation continues to navigate complex security challenges, the Indian Army's investment in modern transportation solutions underscores its commitment to staying agile and adaptable in the face of evolving threats. The delivery and integration of the newly acquired buses into the Army's operations are expected to take place over the coming months, marking a significant stride forward in the force's journey toward modernization and readiness.







