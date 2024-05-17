



Israeli developed underwater technologies will be transferred to India and this will enable local companies to manufacture some very advanced systems for the Indian navy.





The Israeli technologies have been developed by Rafael. Production will be made in India in accordance to the “Make in India” policy.





A contract has been recently signed between Rafael and Indian company Baharat Dynamics. According to this contract the BDL will manufacture some of Rafael’s very advanced underwater systems.





The Israeli company’s underwater systems are aimed at protecting surface ships as well as submarines from torpedoes.





The first system to be manufactured in India is the Torbuster that protects surface ships and submarines against the most advanced torpedoes.





In the modern naval battlespace, the threat of torpedoes poses complex challenges for not only submarines, but also surface vessels. As the capabilities of torpedoes have advanced, the need for more sophisticated defence has as well.





RAFAEL and DSIT have developed a one-of-a-kind solution to address this urgent operational need: a comprehensive torpedo defence suite for surface ships. This innovative suite includes the highly effective Blackfish and Monkfish Torpedo Detection and Alert Sonar (TDAS) Hull Mounted Sonar (HMS) systems, which are designed to work continuously while the ships are at sea and equipped with the latest technology to actively detect, classify, track, and alert on incoming torpedoes .





In addition, the suite features RAFAEL’s TORBUSTER SP hard kill decoy, which can be strategically mounted on ships to deceive and neutralize incoming torpedoes, providing critical seconds for the ships to manoeuvre and evade attack.





According to the Israeli company , the TORBUSTER SP can defend against both passive and active torpedoes, as well as wake-homing torpedoes. In the case of passive torpedoes, TORBUSTER SP can simulate the ship’s acoustic signature to lure the torpedo away from the vessel. For active torpedoes, it can provide a near real-time tailored response based on the torpedo’s transmission. The TORBUSTER SP is designed to neutralize incoming torpedoes and prevent re-attacks.





According to the Israeli company its torpedo defence suite is a force multiplier that provides surface ships with ultimate protection against torpedo attacks, giving ship operators a qualitative edge at sea.





