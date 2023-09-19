



Hyderabad-based Skanda Aerospace Technology has established an aerospace gear and gear boxes manufacturing facility here for catering to the defence and commercial aviation sectors.





The company, which is a collaborative effort of Hyderabad-based aerospace and defence component maker Raghu Vamsi Machine Tools and U.S. firm Rave Gears, has invested ₹75 crore on the first phase and plans to invest an additional ₹150 crore over next two-three years.





Industries and IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan and Director of Aerospace and Defence of Telangana government P.A. Praveen participated in the inauguration of the facility, which the company said is the first of its kind in the country dedicated to crafting aerospace-standard gears. Rave Gears, which is a designer, manufacturer and system integrator of gears and precision drive trains catering to aerospace, defence, automotive and industrial customers globally, has committed to provide $9 million annual orders, Skanda Aerospace said in a release on Tuesday.





The number of employees at the new facility is projected to increase from the existing 150 to 1,000 over next three years.





“Skanda’s inauguration marks a significant step toward reinforcing India’s aerospace and defence capabilities. The facility holds the promise of playing a pivotal role in shaping the future of aerospace manufacturing, both within India and on the global stage,” Raghu Vamsi, managing director, Vamsi Vikas, said.





The focus will be high precision CNC and complex aerospace gear manufacturing. The new facility is equipped with world-class gear grinding machines, the company said.





Mr. Ranjan said “Skanda’s innovative approach to aerospace gear manufacturing aligns with India’s aspirations in the defence and aviation sectors. We eagerly anticipate witnessing the positive impact of this facility on both local and global aerospace industries.”





This facility is poised to play an instrumental role in shaping the future of aerospace manufacturing in the region, Mr. Praveen said in the release.



