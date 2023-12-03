



Thales, a French multinational company, plans to double its engineering workforce in India by 2027. The company is also in talks with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) to offer its new generation tactile flight deck as per a report by TOI.





The FlytX flight deck system is a new-generation avionics suite for helicopters. It has tactile interaction and large displays. The FlytX avionics suite can fit all civil and military helicopter cockpits. It has customizable interfaces on tactile displays.





Thales's FlytX flight deck system has large displays and tactile interaction. It can fit any size of civil and military cockpit, including helicopters and turboprops. The new-generation flight deck is also tablet-friendly and compatible with any operating system.





The FlytX flight deck system can fit any size of civil and military cockpit, such as: Helicopter, Turboprop, Business. The FlytX Retrofit is a solution for those seeking a tactile large display flight deck with sensor exploitation capabilities. The FlytX avionic suite was designed to be lightweight but offer better performance than previous products.





Thales plans to hire 12,000 people worldwide for its engineering centres in 2023. Of these, 550 are expected to be hired in India. The roles would vary from hardware engineers to project managers.







