Various Laser based technologies developed by LASTEC (DRDO)





The Defence Research and Development Organisation is looking for industries to transfer its laser-induced sensing technology for detection of biological agents developed by its lab, the Laser Science and Technology Centre (LASTEC).





Pointing out that laser is a powerful technology for homeland security in defence as well environmental sciences and medical sciences, DRDO says that in the present scenario due to increased bio-terrorist activities, threat to military personnel and civilians appears in the form of biological, chemical warfare (BCW) agents and explosives.





“Minimising the impact of such threats requires early detection of the presence of these hazardous agents from a remote or standoff safe distance as well as point distance and early detection and warning systems are one of the most sought after gadgets for homeland security,” DRDO said.





Separately, it is also looking at interested industries for the manufacturing of its 40mm high explosive anti-personnel (HEAP) grenade for under barrel grenade launcher (UBGL).





“HEAP grenade is used with 40mm UBGL and multiple grenade launcher (MGL) in an anti-personnel role. The internally notched warhead and adequate high explosive content ensure anti-personnel lethality up to more than 5m distance from the point of explosion with adequate hit density,” DRDO said.







