



Tel Aviv: Israeli soldiers concluded their activities in the Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, arresting approximately 200 Palestinian terror suspects hiding inside the medical centre, the Israel Defence Forces confirmed on Sunday.





The IDF added that other indications of terror activity in the hospital were found by the elite Shayetet 13 unit and forces from the army's 98th Division, including large quantities of weapons. Sealed boxes of medicine labeled with the names of Israeli hostages were also found in the hospital.





Throughout the army's several days of searches, operations to keep Nasser Hospital supplied with humanitarian aid continued, including an alternative generator to ensure an uninterrupted supply of electricity. Food, water, medical equipment and baby formula were also delivered in coordination with the international community.





As a precaution and at the request of hospital staff, Israeli officers coordinated the transfer of several critically ill patients other hospitals in the area. The transfers were done in coordination with the international community, the IDF said.





Before leaving, soldiers cleaned the areas where they worked and delivered an additional food shipment.





According to IDF Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, 85 per cent of Gaza's hospitals have been used by Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad for terror.





In December, Ahmed Kahlot, director of the Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip, confirmed to Israeli interrogators that he and other staff were Hamas operatives.





During the interrogation, Kahlot described how Hamas used hospitals and ambulances to hide operatives, launch military activity, transport members of terror squads and even deliver a kidnapped Israeli soldier.





Other Gazans have told Israeli interrogators deeply embedded themselves in the Palestinian Red Crescent Society to use hospitals as a base for attacks.





As reported by the Tazpit Press Service, Hamas made extensive use of the Shifa Hospital, Gaza's largest medical center. Hamas launched rockets from its compound, hid hostages in the bowels of the building, tortured collaborators, and dug tunnels connecting Shifa to nearby sites. Israel also released a recording of a phone call confirming that Hamas also stores at least a half-million liters of fuel underneath the compound.





And in Jenin, in northern Samaria, Israeli soldiers disguised as doctors and nurses killed three terrorists hiding inside the Ibn Sina Hospital and planning an imminent terror attack.





At least 1,200 people were killed and 240 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the remaining 134 hostages, Israel recently declared 31 of them dead.





