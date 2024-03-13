



'The outfit was found carrying out secessionist activities to sever Jammu and Kashmir from Bharat and supporting terrorism, challenging the sovereignty, security, and integrity of the nation,' Shah said





The Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday declared the Jammu Kashmir National Front (JKNF) as an ‘unlawful association’ with immediate effect under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for five years. The outfit is run by Nayeem Ahmad Khan.





Informing about the same, Shah took to X and wrote, “The Modi government today declared Jammu and Kashmir National Front as an Unlawful Association.”





“The outfit was found carrying out secessionist activities to sever Jammu and Kashmir from Bharat and supporting terrorism, challenging the sovereignty, security, and integrity of the nation. We are committed to uprooting terror forces to ensure the security of the people of Bharat,” he added.





The notification also stated that JKNF members “have been involved in mobilising violent protesters in various parts of Kashmir for perpetrating unlawful activities, including supporting terrorist activities, sustained stone pelting on security forces.”





JKNF leader Nayeem Khan has been lodged in jail since August 14, 2017, in a terror funding case. He has been accused by the NIA of “creating unrest” in the Kashmir valley by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).





This comes days after the Modi government banned the Muslim Conference Jammu & Kashmir (Sumji faction) and Muslim Conference Jammu & Kashmir (Bhat faction), declaring them as “unlawful associations.”





(With Agency Input)







