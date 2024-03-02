



A possible trilateral mechanism among the Philippines, Japan, and India is being explored to bolster their security, economic, technology, and development cooperation, a senior Foreign Affairs official said Friday.





Foreign Affairs Undersecretary for Policy Theresa Lazaro said such an arrangement “presents enormous opportunities for these countries and the broader Indo-Pacific region, not only on the prospect of new ‘strategic partnerships’ and security architecture, but also on economic and development ventures.”





“This partnership can help drive the economic engines of these countries towards shared economic prosperity in the region,” Lazaro said at a forum organized by Stratbase ADR Institute in Makati City.





There are no formal discussions yet on the proposed trilateral bloc, but Lazaro said she sees “no difficulties” in forging a triangular cooperation with Japan and India.





“It has to go through certain formalities,” Lazaro said.





Trilateral cooperation, she said, is "an important feature of the present global order" characterized by a multiplicity of actors.





Amid a backdrop of regional uncertainties, Lazaro said more states opt for this arrangement due to common concerns, such as in the economic and security domains.





Territorial disputes in the South China Sea—a busy and resource-rich waterway—have sparked occasional violence and have been regarded as a potential regional flashpoint for armed conflict. It has also been at the centre of a strategic rivalry between China and the United States.





The proposed agreement would explore specific areas of strategic cooperation, including connectivity, supply chains, green transformation to manage the impacts of climate change and create greener growth pathways, Lazaro said.





The Philippines, India and Japan can also “learn from their best practices, know-how, and technology in pursuing the greening of crucial economic sectors that weigh heavily,” she added.





Infrastructure connectivity, she noted, is also an important aspect of the cooperation, specifically transport and logistics systems given the breadth of the Indo-Pacific region.





“Infrastructure connectivity shortens distance and increases productivity. The resulting benefits are manifold, among which are increased intra-regional trade, supply chain efficiency, and travel mobility,” Lazaro said.





BrahMos Missiles Arriving





The Philippines is intensifying its maritime dialogue efforts with India in preparation for the delivery of BrahMos cruise missiles this March, which have been procured from the Indian government.





Lazaro said, "The Philippines currently collaborates with eight maritime dialogue partners, including Japan. We seek to elevate our maritime dialogue with India to a track one level in the near future."





The forthcoming arrival of the BrahMos cruise missiles is expected to significantly bolster the firepower of the Philippine Marine Corps.





In a display of bilateral respect, India has shown solidarity with the Philippines by acknowledging the 2016 arbitral tribunal ruling in favour of the Philippines, which invalidated China's expansive claims in the West Philippine Sea.





Training sessions have been conducted between Indian and Philippine Coast Guard personnel, with future sessions planned for ongoing collaboration.





Speaking at the Stratbase forum, India’s top envoy to the Philippines, Shambu Kumaran, said there is a need to look at international relationships beyond the bilateral ties amid the continuous security challenges in the Indo-Pacific maritime domain.





“Geopolitical logic of this partnership is very visible given the recent developments in the region especially maritime domain,” Kumaran said, stressing the need for an immediate trilateral arrangement among the three countries is “crucial.”





“Maritime security will be an area of focus and I think we should look at what we can do, the three of us, and multiply what we are each doing bilaterally with each other,” he said.





'Indispensable' Partners of Japan





Japan, alongside India, is keen on engaging in a trilateral collaboration with the Philippines. This three-way partnership focuses on economic, agricultural, and people-to-people exchanges, with a primary emphasis on maritime cooperation.





Highlighting the maritime domain as a key potential area for enhanced collaboration, Kumaran cited the importance of active engagement between the three nations.





Deputy Chief of Mission at the Embassy of Japan in the Philippines, Kenichi Matsuda, emphasized the transformative potential of cooperative efforts within the envisioned triangular partnership. Matsuda said Japan considers the Philippines and India as “indispensable partners.”





“The rising geopolitical tensions in the region expose the increasing convergence of traditional and non-traditional security threats. Now more than ever, our unified efforts in securing the regional and global commons are the greatest equalizer in upholding the rule-based order,” Matsuda said.





As the formal maritime dialogue between the Philippines and India progresses and trilateral cooperation advances, concerns have been raised by China regarding maritime collaboration efforts between the Philippines and other nations outside the region.





Chinese defence officials expressed dismay, cautioning against joint military exercises or patrols that may heighten tensions in the South China Sea, thereby violating the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea.





While awaiting an official response from the Department of Foreign Affairs regarding these concerns, Lazaro reaffirmed the Philippines' commitment to sovereignty and cooperative relationships with like-minded countries, especially in maritime matters.





Lazaro said, "The Philippines is a sovereign nation, and we are steadfast in upholding our sovereignty, sovereign rights, and jurisdictions. Our actions are not subject to external dictates; we seek collaboration with nations sharing similar values, particularly in maritime affairs."





