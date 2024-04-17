



Tehran launched more than 300 drones and missiles targeting Israel after Iran accused the Jewish state of targeting its consulate in Syria’s Damascus, on April 1 and killing seven personnel of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).





At least two Air India planes flew over the Iran-controlled airspace just hours before Tehran launched a barrage of more than 300 drones and missiles at Israel over the weekend, according to data from flight-tracking website Flightradar24.





According to the data from the website which shows live air traffic worldwide, Air India flights 116 (Boeing 777-232) and 131 (Boeing 777ER) flying from New York to Mumbai and Mumbai to London, respectively, used Iranian airspace.





On April 13 and 14, the two aircraft crossed Iran as well as flew above the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman at a time when tensions between Iran and Israel flared up.





The attack also took place amid the ongoing war between Israel and the Iranian-backed Palestinian militant group Hamas in Gaza.





However, Air India was not the only one who used Iranian airspace that day, as several flights from various airlines including Malaysia Airlines, Emirates, Qatar Airways, and Fly Dubai flew over the country potentially risking the lives of hundreds of passengers.





Air India Responds





In response to the media reports, a spokesperson from Air India told the Hindustan Times that their flight operations and routes are risk-assessed regardless of the airspace.





Speaking about this particular incident, the spokesperson also said that, on April 13, Iranian airspace was open for civilian air traffic without any restrictions or NOTAM, an alert issued by an aviation authority to pilots about the potential hazards along a route or on the ground.





Meanwhile, the airline was also closely monitoring the situation in the Middle East, the spokesperson added.





As a part of its risk assessment, some flights heading to the West were planned on an alternative route which according to the spokesperson was a “safe corridor” being used by other airlines as well.





After Tehran attacked Israel, Air India and Vistara released a statement saying that they would avoid Iranian airspace in response to the Indian government’s advisory urging citizens to steer clear of travel to Iran.





Indian Govt Asks Airlines To Carry Out Risk Assessment



In an interview, on Tuesday (Apr 16) Civil Aviation Secretary Vumlunmang Vualnam, told news agency PTI that the ministry has asked airlines to carry out their own risk assessments for international flight operations amid the ongoing tensions in the Middle East.





This comes as several airlines in India including Air India, Vistara, Indigo, and so on have opted for alternative flight paths to the West.





Vualnam also said that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is in talks with the airlines and is also in touch with the Ministry of External Affairs in this context.





(With Agency Inputs)







