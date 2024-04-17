



Specialists of the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) have developed and successfully tested a rocket nozzle made of carbon-carbon composite material, which will increase the payload capacity of launch vehicles. Now all rocket nozzles of ISRO are made of niobium alloy.





"ISRO has achieved a breakthrough in the development of rocket technology by developing a lightweight nozzle made of carbon-carbon composite material. This innovation, introduced by the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, will help increase such key parameters of rocket engines as thrust, specific thrust, thrust-to—weight ratio, thus increasing the payload capacity of launch vehicles," the organization reported.





They noted that the composite material has greater thermal stability than other materials, and the silicon carbide coating will allow the structural characteristics of the material to be preserved longer under prolonged exposure to negative factors.





This new development will have a direct bearing on India's ballistic missile program, as technologies developed by ISRO has percolated to DRDO's projects in the past. Therefore, this new technological achievement can be used in India's ballistic systems as well, which will increase the range and payload capabilities of the missiles.





TASS







