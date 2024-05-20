



Tehran: As Iranian authorities intensified their search operation for the crashed helicopter carrying President Ebrahim Raisi, the Iran Red Crescent claimed to have dispatched its forces to the place where rescue teams reported the smell of fuel, Iran-based Press TV reported.





Moreover, Major General Hossein Salami, the chief commander of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), has also travelled to the area in the northwestern province of East Azerbaijan, where a helicopter carrying the Iranian President was reported to have suffered a 'hard landing'.





The chief executive and Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and several others were also on board the chopper when it encountered difficulties and was forced to make a "hard landing" in the province's city of Jolfa on Sunday afternoon.





Nine people were on the helicopter that crashed in northwest Iran on Sunday, including three officials, an imam, and flight and security team members, as reported by Tasnim news.





The IRGC-run media outlet, Sepah, reported the nine included: Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian; Governor of Eastern Azerbaijan province Malek Rahmati, Tabriz's friday prayer Imam Mohammad Ali Alehashem as well as a pilot, copilot, crew chief, head of security and another bodyguard.





After the reported crash of President Raisi's helicopter, several countries have come forward to help in the ongoing search operations.





Meanwhile, Russia has announced that it will send special aircraft and 50 professional mountain rescuers to the site in northern Iran where a helicopter crashed on Sunday, CNN reported, citing Iranian state news agency IRNA.





Two special Russian helicopters will be sent to the crash site from Armenia, according to IRNA, which reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the move.





The European Union (EU) has also activated its rapid response mapping service to assist in locating the Iranian leader. The European Commissioner for Crisis Management announced the activation of the service, responding to a request from Iranian authorities.





The Copernicus EMS exposure mapping component provides highly accurate and continuously updated information on the presence of human settlements and populations with the Global Human Settlement Layer (GHSL).





Moreover, Iran also requested assistance from Turkey in the search for the Iranian President's helicopter, CNN reported, citing the Turkish disaster and emergency management ministry. Iran requested a night vision search and rescue helicopter, the ministry said.





Turkey is also sending six vehicles and 32 mountaineer search and rescue personnel to Iran, according to the ministry.





The Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs' office expressed its appreciation to numerous nations and international organizations for their support during the search and rescue operation after the helicopter carrying the Iranian President, Foreign Minister, and other officials crashed Sunday.





"The Islamic Republic of Iran sincerely thanks the numerous governments, nations, and international organizations for their expressions of human emotion and solidarity with the government and people of Iran, as well as their offers of help and assistance for the search and rescue operation," the statement said, CNN reported.





President Ebrahim Raisi was travelling back to Iran following a visit to Azerbaijan when his helicopter came down in bad weather conditions on Sunday afternoon.





On board the chopper were Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, Hojjatoleslam Al Hashem, the head of the Friday prayer in Tabriz, Malek Rahmati, the governor of the province of East Azarbaijan, and several others.





