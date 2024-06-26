



Moscow: The International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued an arrest warrant for former Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and the current Chief of Staff of Armed forces, Valery Gerasimov, for alleged international crimes, war crimes, and crimes against humanity, according to CNN.





The two are accused of two war crimes, according to the court, which are targeting civilian targets and intentionally causing significant incidental harm or damage to civilian property.





They are charged with crimes against humanity as well.





However, the Russian state media outlet TASS referred to the ICC ruling as "null and void." Presently, Shoigu leads the Security Council of Russia.





"It is meaningless, as the ICC's jurisdiction does not extend to Russia, and [the decision] was made within the framework of the West's hybrid war against our country," TASS quoted the body as saying.





On Tuesday, officials from Ukraine greeted the news with enthusiasm. According to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the ruling demonstrates that "no cabinet door or military rank can shield Russian criminals from accountability."





Dmytro Lubinets, the nation's human rights ombudsman, stated that Ukraine was one step closer to receiving justice as a result of the ICC ruling.





The chief of the Ukrainian presidential office, Andriy Yermak, stated that Gerasimov and Shoigu were being held "individually responsible.





"This is an important decision. Everyone will be held accountable for evil," he said in a statement.





Shoigu and Gerasimov are now on the ICC's wanted list as a result of the arrest warrants; however, it's unclear if they will ever go to trial. Trials are not held in absentia by the court, and Moscow is not likely to turn them up, CNN reported.





The ICC has previously issued arrest warrants for Russian official Maria Lvova-Belova and President Vladimir Putin for an alleged conspiracy to deport Ukrainian children to Russia. With the issuance of these two warrants, the total number of top Russian officials wanted for war crimes has increased to four.





