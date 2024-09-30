



New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday and discussed recent developments in West Asia. PM Modi expressed India's commitment to supporting efforts for early restoration of peace and stability.





PM Narendra Modi called it crucial to prevent recent escalation and ensure the safe release of all hostages.





In a post on X, PM Modi stated, "Spoke to Prime Minister @netanyahu about recent developments in West Asia. Terrorism has no place in our world. It is crucial to prevent regional escalation and ensure the safe release of all hostages. India is committed to supporting efforts for an early restoration of peace and stability."





In October last year, Israel launched a counter-offensive against Hamas after hundreds of Hamas terrorists burst into Israeli borders, killing over 1200 people and taking over 250 hostages, out of which 100 continue to be in captivity.





The war has spiralled into the region lately, with Houthi rebels in Yemen also targeting Israel and other countries in the Red Sea. Israel has also continued striking Hezbollah in Lebanon. As the conflict heads towards escalation, all major countries have called for a ceasefire and hostage deal, while also stressing for a two-state solution as a means to achieve durable and sustainable peace in the region.





On September 27, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has stated that the war with Hamas can end if the latter lays arms and releases the hostages, while asserting that Israel will continue its fight until it achieves "total victory."





Issuing a stern warning to Iran, Netanyahu said there is "no place" in Iran, where the "long arms" of Israel cannot reach, while adding that it is true for the "entire Middle East."





In his address at the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Netanyahu accused Hamas of stealing humanitarian aid and selling it to people at higher rates.





He said, "This too has to end, and we are working to bring it to an end."The Israeli PM said that if Hamas stays in power, it will regroup, rearm and "attack Israel again and again and again". "Hamas has got to go."





Stressing that the war will end if Hamas lays down its arms, he said, "As far as hostages, I have a message for Hamas captors. Let them go, all of them. Those alive today, must be returned alive and the remains of those whom you brutally killed must be returned to their families. Those families here today and those in Israel."





He also asserted the need to defeat Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah in Lebanon. "This war can come to an end now, all that has to happen is for Hamas to surrender, lay down its arms and release all the hostages. But if they don't, we will fight until we achieve total victory. There is no substitute for it. Israel must also defeat Hezbollah in Lebanon," he added.





Netanyahu said Israel has brought home 154 of these hostages, including 117 alive, and pledged to not rest until all the hostages are brought home. He pointed out the hostage families in attendance and asked them to stand up. He narrated the stories of each of the hostages represented by their families, including those whose bodies were taken to Gaza.





"I can promise you, we will return your loved ones home. We will not spare that effort until that holy mission is accomplished," he said. At the start of his address, Netanyahu said that he did not intend to participate in the UNGA. However, he decided to come here as he heard the "lies and slanders levelled by many speakers at this podium."





He said, "I didn't intend to come here this year. My country is in war fighting for its life. But, after I heard the lies and slanders levelled at my country by many of the speakers at this podium. I decided to come here and set the record straight. I decided to come here to speak for my people, for my country, to speak for truth and here is the truth - Israel seeks peace, Israel yearns for peace, Israel has made peace and will make peace again."





"Yet, we face savage enemies who seek our annihilation and we must defend ourselves against these savage murderers. Our enemies seek not only to destroy us. They seek to destroy our common civilisation and return all of us to a dark age of tyranny and terror," he added.





(With Inputs From Agencies)







