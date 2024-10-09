



Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan on Tuesday said the IAF, as a potent tech-driven force, stands vigilant, safeguarding India's sovereignty and interests, and it will continue to soar to greater heights. In his message on the 92nd anniversary of the Indian Air Force which was born on October 8, 1932, he said the IAF has emerged as a "shining exemplar" of valour, excellence, and national pride.





The CDS extended greetings to all air warriors, veterans and their families on the occasion of the Air Force Day.





As a "potent tech-driven force", the IAF stands vigilant, safeguarding India's sovereignty and interests. It remains committed to harnessing the latest advancements in technology, fostering international cooperation and nurturing the expertise of our personnel, Gen Chauhan said in his message shared by the defence ministry in a statement.





"Since its inception in 1932, the Indian Air Force has emerged as a shining exemplar of valour, excellence, and national pride. The air warriors have defended India's skies, contributing decisively to wars and humanitarian missions.





"Their selfless service, precision, and bravery inspire awe and stand as a testament to their unwavering dedication and unparalleled service. Today we honour and acknowledge this legacy," he said.





The IAF will continue to soar to greater heights, safeguarding the nation's interests and upholding the values of courage, commitment and excellence, he added.





"We have made significant strides in enhancing our capabilities with the induction of cutting-edge platforms such as the Rafale jets and Apache helicopters. The IAF's focus on self-reliance has led to the successful development of the Light Combat Aircraft TEJAS and Light Combat Helicopter Prachand, showcasing our commitment to indigenous innovation," the CDS asserted.





IAF's air warriors have demonstrated "exceptional prowess" in various operations, including humanitarian assistance and disaster relief efforts, underlining the IAF's readiness and responsiveness, he said in his message.





The maintenance support systems have been bolstered, ensuring optimal aircraft serviceability and reducing downtime.





"We have strengthened our international partnerships, participating in joint exercises and collaborating with friendly nations. These engagements have enhanced our operational effectiveness and fostered cooperation in the global aviation community," the CDS underlined.





Gen Chauhan expressed his heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to all the ranks and their families and said that their selfless service is a "beacon of inspiration" and the nation honours them on this momentous occasion.





