Raghu Vamsi Group's RV Lakshya





Raghu Vamsi Group has launched ‘Arrobot’, a cutting-edge deep-technology defence brand, and unveiled six indigenous UAV and autonomous defence products developed entirely in India.





This marks the company's bold entry into fully integrated defence platforms. The new product line comprises RV Astra, RV Maya, RV Lakshya, RV Rudra, RV Indra, RV Yodha, and RV Drishti.





These innovations underscore India's transformation from a mere buyer of UAV and propulsion technologies to a nation capable of designing and manufacturing advanced unmanned systems at scale. The launch took place in Hyderabad on 15 December, highlighting the group's commitment to self-reliance in defence manufacturing.





Raghu Vamsi Aerospace Group Founder and Managing Director Vamsi Vikas addressed reporters at the event. He explained that the group initially focused on engine development before expanding into complete product manufacturing under the Arrobot brand. Arrobot operates as a subsidiary dedicated exclusively to defence and aerospace sectors.









This unveiling forms part of the group's ambitious ₹300 crore investment plan, announced in November 2024. Investments have already been deployed by May 2025. Vamsi Vikas revealed plans for a new manufacturing facility near Novatel in Hyderabad, featuring three distinct units.





The facility will include one unit for precision manufacturing targeted at exports, another for assembly and integration of Arrobot products, and a third reserved for future expansion. He emphasised that this site remains separate from a recently inaugurated unit. All products on display were produced in-house at the group's existing factories, which handle composite manufacturing, machining, and hardware integration.





The group recently held a ground breaking ceremony for its sixth facility. This larger site is slated for inauguration in September 2026 and will support growth over the next three years. Meanwhile, the current facility addresses immediate expansion needs.





Raghu Vamsi Group now manages 10 manufacturing facilities worldwide: six in Hyderabad, three in the United Kingdom, and one in the United States. The overseas units were acquired last year, bolstering the group's global footprint.





Total investment in Arrobot is projected at ₹100–150 crore. The forthcoming large facility will demand substantially higher capital expenditure. These commitments reflect the group's aggressive push into high-tech defence production.





The company boasts an order book surpassing ₹1,500 crore for the next three years. It anticipates crossing ₹500 crore in group-level revenue this financial year. Exports account for roughly 50 per cent of revenue, with supplies reaching 10 countries including the US, UK, Germany, Singapore, Poland, and Canada.





Vamsi Vikas noted close collaboration with the Indian government and defence users to supply products to friendly nations. On the launch day, the group signed four memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with defence users, research laboratories, and academic institutions. These partnerships aim to co-develop advanced systems.





Revenue projections from these programs remain undisclosed due to confidentiality requirements from the Ministry of Defence. Such discretion aligns with standard practices in sensitive defence collaborations.





Raghu Vamsi Group employs over 1,000 people across its operations. Arrobot currently has around 150 staff members. The new facility promises to generate more than 2,000 jobs, contributing significantly to local employment in Hyderabad.





Production capacity will differ by product type, with the potential to manufacture over 500 units per month based on order demands. This scalability positions Arrobot to meet growing domestic and international needs in unmanned defence systems.





Overall, the Arrobot launch signals a pivotal moment for India's indigenous defence ecosystem, blending innovation, investment, and international reach to foster technological sovereignty.





Based On UNI Report







