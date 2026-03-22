



The Anti-Torpedo Torpedo (ATT) is a "hard-kill" countermeasure system designed to intercept and destroy incoming enemy torpedoes before they reach their target. While the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully inducted "soft-kill" systems like Maareech, it is also actively researching and developing ATT technologies to provide a more definitive defence for the Indian Navy's frontline warships and submarines.





DRDO continues to bolster India's naval defences through cutting-edge anti-torpedo technologies, addressing the persistent underwater threats posed by adversarial submarines. Central to these efforts are the Maareech Advanced Torpedo Defence System (ATDS) and the Supersonic Missile-Assisted Release of Torpedo (SMART) system, both designed to safeguard frontline warships and extend anti-submarine warfare (ASW) capabilities.





Maareech represents a fully indigenous solution developed by DRDO's Naval Science and Technological Laboratory (NSTL) and Naval Platforms (NP) groups. This ship-launched system excels in detecting, locating, and neutralising incoming torpedoes through a sophisticated array of sensors and decoy mechanisms. By deploying acoustic decoys, it confuses and diverts enemy torpedoes away from vessels, providing a critical layer of protection in high-threat maritime environments.





Induction of Maareech into the Indian Navy marks a significant milestone, with deployments now underway across all major frontline warships. Successful trials have validated its reliability, integrating seamlessly with existing naval combat systems. This advancement reduces reliance on foreign imports, aligning with India's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative in defence manufacturing.





Complementing Maareech is the SMART system, a revolutionary canister-launched supersonic missile that dramatically extends the reach of lightweight torpedoes. Unlike conventional torpedoes limited to 20-40 kilometres, SMART propels its payload over hundreds of kilometres, enabling strikes against submerged threats from stand-off distances. This capability transforms naval tactics, allowing ships to engage enemy submarines without entering their torpedo envelope.





The SMART system's architecture includes a booster rocket for supersonic flight, followed by a parachute-retarded release of the torpedo at the target zone. DRDO has conducted multiple successful flight tests, culminating in precision deployments over the Bay of Bengal. These trials demonstrate the system's accuracy, with the torpedo achieving terminal guidance via advanced sonar homing.





Comparison: Soft-Kill Vs Hard-Kill





Feature Soft-Kill (e.g., Maareech) Hard-Kill (ATT) Method Diversion via Jammers/Decoys Physical Interception Success Rate Depends on "fooling" the Torpedo High, as it neutralises the threat DRDO Status Fully Inducted (June 2020) Under Research/Development





Beyond defence, these technologies enhance offensive ASW operations. Paired with systems like the Varunastra heavyweight torpedo—a DRDO-developed, wire-guided weapon with a 40-kilometre range and multi-speed capabilities—they form a comprehensive underwater arsenal. Varunastra, already inducted, features pump-jet propulsion for stealth and a 90-kilogram warhead optimised for deep strikes.





DRDO is also advancing the Electric Heavyweight Torpedo (EHWT), a next-generation swimmer-delivery vehicle for covert submarine operations. This electrically propelled torpedo promises superior endurance and reduced acoustic signatures compared to legacy designs, bolstering the Indian Navy's deep-strike potential against high-value targets.





These developments underscore DRDO's prowess in underwater acoustics, sensor fusion, and propulsion technologies. Collaborative efforts with public sector undertakings like Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) ensure scalable production, while integration with platforms such as the INS Vikrant aircraft carrier amplifies strategic deterrence in the Indian Ocean Region.





Challenges persist, including countering advanced acoustic-homing torpedoes from adversaries like China and Pakistan. DRDO addresses these through ongoing R&D in AI-driven threat classification and multi-static sonar networks. Future iterations may incorporate hypersonic elements or unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs) for layered defence.





In essence, Maareech and SMART exemplify India's leap towards self-reliance in naval warfare, fortifying maritime security amid rising regional tensions. As testing progresses, these systems will equip the Navy to dominate contested waters, deterring aggression and projecting power effectively.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







