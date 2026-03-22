



Abdul Basit, who served as Pakistan's High Commissioner in New Delhi from 2014 to 2017, has sparked alarm with his remarks on a hypothetical US attack on Pakistan.





Speaking on 21 March 2026, Basit declared that Pakistan would retaliate by targeting Delhi and Mumbai in India should America strike. He framed this as a 'worst-case scenario' where the US seeks to dismantle Pakistan's nuclear arsenal.





The statement draws a parallel to Iran's strategy of striking Gulf states as proxies for the United States, which Tehran cannot reach directly due to geographical constraints. Basit noted that while Gulf nations host US military bases, India does not—yet positioned Pakistan's response as a deflection of existential threats. This analogy underscores Pakistan's doctrine of using second-strike capabilities against perceived enablers of its adversaries.





If America attacks Pakistan



We should bomb Delhi, Mumbai



😳



pic.twitter.com/QInRhjm4Ld — Kreately.in (@KreatelyMedia) March 21, 2026





Tensions stem from the worsening Iran War, where Israel has advanced closer to Pakistan's borders, heightening Islamabad's security anxieties. Basit speculated on a scenario where the US, viewing Pakistan's nuclear programme as a threat, intervenates militarily. He stressed Pakistan's defensive prowess, insisting such an event remains 'among the impossibilities'.





Pakistan's nuclear doctrine, formalised in the 1990s, emphasises full-spectrum deterrence, including tactical weapons against India. Basit's comments revive fears of escalation, echoing the 2019 Balakot crisis when cross-border strikes nearly spiralled into nuclear confrontation. India's no-first-use policy contrasts sharply with Pakistan's ambiguity, amplifying risks in any proxy conflict.





India's strategic calculus has evolved with indigenous advancements like the Agni-V missile and S-400 systems, bolstering second-strike credibility. Mumbai and Delhi, as political and economic hubs, represent high-value targets that could devastate India's GDP and morale. Basit's naming of these cities signals deliberate signalling to both Washington and New Delhi.





The US-Pakistan alliance has frayed since the Afghan withdrawal in 2021, with Islamabad accusing Washington of duplicity over Taliban support. Recent US sanctions on Pakistan's missile programme under the Countering Proliferation Financing Act have deepened mistrust. Basit's rhetoric may serve as deterrence against perceived US encirclement via India.





India-US ties, fortified by the Quad and iCET initiatives, include intelligence-sharing on Pakistan's nukes. A 2025 joint statement reaffirmed commitment to regional stability, yet Pakistan perceives this as containment. Basit's warning positions India as a US proxy, mirroring Cold War proxy dynamics.





Geopolitically, the Iran War—now in its third year—involves Israel striking Iranian proxies, with Pakistan fearing spillover via Balochistan. China's CPEC investments in Gwadar heighten stakes, as US action could disrupt Beijing's corridor. Basit's statement aligns with Pakistan's overtures to Tehran amid shared anti-Israel sentiment.





Indian analysts dismiss Basit's remarks as bluster from a retired diplomat lacking official weight. However, they revive calls for enhanced missile defences like the indigenous PAD/AAD systems. Prime Minister Modi's government has accelerated hypersonic development, with DRDO's HSTDV tests in 2025 signalling readiness.





Public reaction in India has been swift, with social media erupting in condemnation and demands for retaliatory postures. Pakistani media amplifies Basit's views, framing them as bold realism. This exchange risks normalising nuclear brinkmanship in South Asia, where flashpoints like Kashmir persist.





Internationally, the UN has urged de-escalation, while the IAEA monitors Pakistan's safeguards compliance. US officials downplayed the scenario as 'unrealistic', reaffirming non-aggression pacts. Yet, simulations by RAND Corporation highlight how miscalculation could cascade into regional catastrophe.





Pakistan's full-spectrum deterrence includes Shaheen-III missiles with 2,750 km range, capable of striking deep into India. India's BrahMos and Nirbhay cruise missiles offer symmetric threats. Agni series of ballistic missiles can pulverise most Pakistani cities. Basit's hypothesis tests red lines, potentially deterring US policy shifts on Pakistan's nukes.





As the Iran War grinds on, South Asia's nuclear dyad faces unprecedented strain. Basit's words, though hypothetical, expose fault lines: Pakistan's siege mentality, India's rising assertiveness, and US balancing acts. Diplomatic backchannels remain vital to avert rhetoric from igniting reality.





Agencies







