



The Indian Army is spearheading a transformative push into Cognitive Electronic Warfare (EW) through the Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) program, aiming to redefine battlefield dominance in the electromagnetic spectrum.





This ambitious initiative seeks to automate and accelerate critical processes, from the rapid analysis of electronic intelligence (ELINT) to the swift development of novel EW measures and countermeasures. By enabling real-time operations across vast networks of platforms, Cognitive EW promises to outpace adversaries in dynamic conflict scenarios.





At its core, Cognitive EW leverages artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to create adaptive systems that learn from the electromagnetic environment in real time. Traditional EW systems rely on predefined signatures and manual interventions, often lagging behind agile threats like drone swarms or hypersonic missiles.





In contrast, cognitive variants autonomously detect, classify, and neutralise signals, evolving tactics faster than human operators could manage.





The iDEX program, launched by the Ministry of Defence in 2018, serves as the ideal launchpad for this endeavour. It fosters collaboration between the armed forces, start-ups, MSMEs, and academia, injecting over ₹1,500 crore into defence innovation.





The Army's specific call under iDEX targets cognitive EW solutions that integrate seamlessly with existing networked assets, such as the Army's Integrated Air Command and Control System (IACCS) and future tactical data links.





Key processes targeted for automation include spectrum monitoring and signal intelligence (SIGINT) fusion. Cognitive systems would ingest vast data streams from sensors on ground vehicles, UAVs, aircraft, and even satellites, employing AI algorithms to identify anomalies—such as enemy radar emissions or jamming attempts—within milliseconds. This real-time ELINT analysis enables predictive modelling of adversary EW postures.





Developing new EW measures represents another pillar. Once a threat is profiled, the system could autonomously generate jamming waveforms, deception signals, or cyber-EW payloads tailored to the target's vulnerabilities. For instance, against loitering munitions, it might deploy adaptive nulling to blind guidance seekers while preserving friendly communications.





Countermeasures evolve dynamically too. Cognitive EW platforms would simulate 'what-if' scenarios using reinforcement learning, testing virtual countermeasures before deployment. This closed-loop automation ensures resilience against evolving threats, such as frequency-hopping radars or AI-driven adversary EW.





Scalability across large networked platforms is paramount. The Army envisions a distributed architecture where edge computing on individual assets feeds into a central cognitive hub, akin to a 'neural network' spanning brigades or theatre commands. This supports joint operations with the Navy and Air Force, aligning with the Chief of Defence Staff's push for theatre commands.





Challenges abound, starting with the electromagnetic spectrum's congestion in India's volatile neighbourhood. China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) deploys advanced systems like the J-16D EW fighter, while Pakistan integrates Chinese-origin cognitive jammers. India’s homegrown response must counter these without spectrum overload.





Technical hurdles include AI robustness against adversarial attacks, where enemies spoof signals to poison training data. Ensuring low-latency processing on resource-constrained platforms—such as infantry combat vehicles—demands efficient algorithms like federated learning. Interoperability with legacy systems, like the Samyukta EW suite, requires modular open-system architectures.





Data sovereignty and security are non-negotiable. iDEX schemes mandate indigenous development, prioritising DRDO labs, private firms and start-ups. This aligns with Atmanirbhar Bharat, reducing reliance on imports vulnerable to sanctions.





Procurement under iDEX offers winners contracts up to ₹10 crore initially, with pathways to induction via the Defence Acquisition Procedure. Successful prototypes could scale to thousands of units, equipping mechanised infantry, artillery regiments, and air defence units. Trials might occur at Pokhran or along the LAC, validating performance in high-threat environments.





This bolsters India's strategic deterrence. In a two-front scenario, Cognitive EW could disrupt PLA incursions by denying spectrum access, while countering Pakistan’s NASR tactical nukes through precision EW. It complements hypersonic pursuits like HSTDV and BrahMos-II, forming a layered defence ecosystem.





Cognitive EW could integrate with GSAT-7 series satellites for blue-force tracking or neutralise anti-satellite threats. Future iterations might fuse quantum sensors for unjammable comms, positioning India as a net security provider in the Indo-Pacific.





Industry response has been enthusiastic. Over 200 iDEX challenges have yielded breakthroughs in drones and AI; Cognitive EW could follow suit. BEL’s ongoing DRDO projects, like the Vayu EW system, provide a foundation, while start-ups explore neuromorphic chips for ultra-low power cognition.





Timeline-wise, Requests for Proposals (RFPs) are expected by mid-2026, with prototypes by 2028 and induction by 2030—syncing with the Army’s Modernisation Holistic Review. Funding from the ₹6.2 lakh crore defence budget underscores commitment.





Cognitive EW via iDEX heralds a paradigm shift, turning the electromagnetic spectrum from a contested domain into an Indian stronghold. By automating the OODA loop—Observe, Orient, Decide, Act—at machine speeds, the Army ensures expeditionary superiority in contested theatres.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







