



In the early hours of Sunday, 22 March 2026, suspected militants from the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) launched a brazen standoff attack on an Assam Police Commando camp at Jagun in Tinsukia district.





The assault, reported around 0200 hours, involved the use of rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs) and under-barrel grenade launcher (UBGL) rounds.





The attack injured at least four Assam Police personnel, underscoring the persistent insurgent threat in Assam's eastern flanks despite years of counter-insurgency operations. Unexploded ordnance (UXO) from the barrage—specifically RPG and UBGL rounds—remained scattered near the camp, presenting an immediate hazard to civilians and security forces alike.





Responding with characteristic efficiency, Red Shield Sappers from the Indian Army, in coordination with Assam Rifles, deployed a specialised bomb disposal team to the site. The area was rapidly cordoned off, with stringent safety protocols enforced to isolate the UXO and prevent unauthorised access.





The sappers executed a controlled neutralisation of the unexploded munitions at a secure, remote location far from civilian habitation. This operation exemplified precision engineering and adherence to explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) doctrines, mitigating all risks to life and property without incident.





The Indian Army's prompt intervention not only averted potential secondary explosions but also reinforced its role as the primary guarantor of internal security in India's Northeast. Such UXO clearance operations demand expertise in handling Soviet-era RPG-7 variants and 40mm UBGL projectiles, commonly employed by ULFA-I cadres trained across porous borders.





Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, while campaigning in Haflong on Sunday to support BJP candidate Rupali Langthasa, condemned the "highly condemnable" attack. He affirmed that a joint Army-Police counter-insurgency operation is underway to apprehend the perpetrators, signalling intensified manhunts in Tinsukia's rugged terrain.





Sarma highlighted the peace and development dividends in Dima Hasao under BJP governance, contrasting it with ULFA-I's disruptive tactics. This incident occurs amid ULFA-I's sporadic resurgence, often linked to external patronage from Myanmar-based camps and ideological opposition to peace accords signed by pro-talks ULFA factions.





Tinsukia, bordering Arunachal Pradesh and proximate to Myanmar, remains a hotspot for ULFA-I activities due to its oil-rich infrastructure and smuggling routes. The group's arsenal, including RPGs and UBGLs, reflects sustained illicit procurement networks, challenging India's indigenous defence manufacturing push under Atmanirbhar Bharat.





The Army's EOD proficiency, honed through operations like those in Jammu & Kashmir and along the LoC, underscores evolving capabilities in counter-IED and UXO management. Integration of man-portable robotic systems and advanced sensors could further enhance such responses, aligning with DRDO's ongoing R&D in explosive detection.





This event reaffirms the Indian Army's commitment to safeguarding Assam's populace amid hybrid threats. Vigilance persists against ULFA-I's hit-and-run doctrine, with joint operations poised to neutralise cadre remnants and disrupt their logistics.





Ongoing intelligence-driven cordon-and-search efforts, bolstered by Assam Rifles' local knowledge, aim to dismantle ULFA-I cells. The incident serves as a reminder of the Northeast's fragile security equilibrium, where economic integration via projects like the India-Myanmar-Thailand Trilateral Highway must counter insurgent spoilers.





ANI







