



The Indian Navy has launched the second edition of its Indian Ocean Ship (IOS) SAGAR initiative, underscoring India's steadfast commitment to fostering maritime partnerships across the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

This program brings together naval personnel from 16 friendly foreign nations, promoting collaborative maritime security in a strategically vital area.

India assumed the chairmanship of the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS) in February 2026, a pivotal development that has shaped this edition of IOS SAGAR. The participating countries hail from the IONS membership within the IOR, reflecting a targeted effort to strengthen ties with regional partners.





At its core, IOS SAGAR embodies the Government of India's SAGAR vision—Security and Growth for All in the Region. It extends this ethos through the broader MAHASAGAR framework, which emphasises Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security Across the Regions, aiming for inclusive maritime stability.





This unique operational engagement programme allows naval personnel from friendly foreign countries to train alongside Indian Navy crews aboard an Indian Naval Ship. Participants immerse themselves in shipboard activities, gaining hands-on experience that enhances practical cooperation and operational interoperability.





The current edition commences with intensive professional training at Indian Naval establishments in Kochi. Here, international participants engage with essential naval operations, seamanship techniques, and maritime security doctrines, building a foundational understanding of joint practices.





Following the shore-based phase, the programme transitions to sea deployment on an Indian Naval Ship. Sailors from the 16 nations will operate together, executing real-world maritime activities that simulate high-stakes scenarios and deepen mutual trust.





India's maritime diplomacy has long prioritised such initiatives, evolving from bilateral exercises to multinational forums like IONS. IOS SAGAR represents a natural progression, addressing contemporary challenges such as piracy, illegal fishing, and humanitarian assistance in the IOR.





The IOR remains a nexus of global trade routes, with over 80 per cent of India's energy imports traversing these waters. Strengthening naval interoperability through IOS SAGAR directly safeguards these lifelines, aligning with India's Act East and Neighbourhood First policies.





By chairing IONS, India positions itself as a proactive leader in regional security architecture. This edition of IOS SAGAR amplifies that role, fostering goodwill and shared capabilities among diverse navies.





Participants benefit from exposure to India's indigenous naval technologies, including advanced sensors and communication systems integrated into its warships. Such exchanges subtly promote India's defence manufacturing prowess under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.





The program also emphasises soft skills like leadership in multinational crews and crisis response coordination. These elements ensure that tactical training translates into strategic partnerships.





Kochi, as a hub of southern naval commands, offers world-class facilities for this training. Its proximity to key sea lanes enhances the realism of exercises conducted there.





At sea, the deployment phase tests endurance and adaptability, with participants manning watch stations, conducting drills, and navigating complex maritime environments. This culminates in a richer appreciation of collective defence postures.





IOS SAGAR builds on the success of its inaugural edition, which set benchmarks for people-to-people naval interactions. Feedback from prior participants has refined this iteration for greater impact.





Amid rising geopolitical tensions in the IOR—such as China's expanding footprint—the initiative signals India's resolve to maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. It countersbalance through cooperation rather than confrontation.





Economically, enhanced maritime security via IOS SAGAR supports trade growth, vital for India's blue economy ambitions. Fisheries protection and disaster response modules address dual-use capabilities.





The 16 participating nations span the IOR's diversity, from island states to continental powers, ensuring broad representation. This inclusivity strengthens the programme's legitimacy and reach.





Indian Navy personnel serve as mentors, sharing expertise honed through missions like anti-piracy patrols off Somalia. Their guidance elevates the training's quality.





Upon completion, participants return home with actionable insights, potentially influencing their navies' doctrines and procurement choices. This ripple effect amplifies IOS SAGAR's long-term value.





India envisions scaling IOS SAGAR under its IONS chairmanship, perhaps incorporating emerging technologies like unmanned systems. Such evolutions will keep the initiative at the forefront of maritime innovation.





IOS SAGAR exemplifies proactive diplomacy, weaving security with growth to secure a stable IOR for all stakeholders.





ANI







