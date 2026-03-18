



A Parliamentary committee has called for the prompt implementation of the Space Based Surveillance-III (SBS-III) program in a time-bound manner to enhance India's Maritime Domain Awareness (MDA) in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).





This recommendation forms part of a broader report by the Standing Committee on External Affairs, chaired by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, which evaluates the government's response to prior observations on India's Indian Ocean Strategy.





The committee underscores the pivotal strategic, economic, and environmental role of the IOR for India. Spanning over 70 million square kilometres, the region connects more than 35 littoral states and supports one-third of the global population. India's own stakes are substantial, with a coastline exceeding 11,098 kilometres and an Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) of 2.4 million square kilometres.









The IOR handles 90 per cent of India's trade volume, alongside half of the world's container shipments, a third of bulk cargo, and two-thirds of oil shipments. The committee stresses that this maritime lifeline is integral to India's geopolitical, economic, and cultural interests, necessitating a comprehensive strategy to ensure regional security, stability, and prosperity.





While acknowledging recent government initiatives, the committee insists on intensified bilateral and multilateral defence partnerships. It notes India's commitments through military asset provision, joint exercises, high-level visits, and capacity-building support. Yet, it urges the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to elevate these efforts, positioning India as a leading security provider in the IOR.





A key concern is the deepening China-Pakistan naval nexus, which poses a combined threat to regional balance. The committee recommends proactive countermeasures, including bolstered deterrence capabilities and joint exercises with partners. The Indian Navy remains vigilant, closely monitoring deployments by both nations.





Recent naval enhancements include the commissioning of INS Vikrant, submarine fleet modernisation with nuclear-powered vessels, induction of anti-submarine warfare (ASW) corvettes, P-8I long-range maritime reconnaissance aircraft, and MH-60R helicopters.





Despite these strides, the committee expresses alarm over expanding Chinese deployments in the IOR and potential Sino-Pak naval collaboration.





To counter these risks, the MEA should support the Indian Navy's strategic partnerships via increased deployments, exercises, and collaborations with like-minded navies. Strengthening MDA is paramount, with SBS-III positioned as a cornerstone for real-time intelligence, surveillance, and situational awareness.





The committee also highlights the escalating narcotics trafficking in the IOR, urging comprehensive upgrades to coastal surveillance infrastructure. Measures already in place include the National Command, Control, Communication and Intelligence Network (NC3I), Sagar Prahari Bal, over 80 fast interceptor craft, 23 immediate support vessels, coastal security exercises, and Automatic Identification System (AIS) transponders on fishing vessels.





The Indian Coast Guard has similarly acted against trafficking. However, the committee emphasises that these threats extend beyond coasts, impacting national security, economic stability, and social order. It calls for a National Maritime Domain Awareness Project to integrate all surveillance centres and databases under one umbrella, expedited in a time-bound fashion.





State-of-the-art coastal surveillance is essential for monitoring India's vast EEZ against piracy, trafficking, illegal fishing, maritime terrorism, and natural calamities. As of September 2025, the Indian Navy operates 140 ships and submarines alongside 264 aircraft, with 55 more ships under construction for induction over the next six years and approval for 74 additional vessels.





India must amplify its naval presence to provide credible deterrence and safeguard national interests. The committee reiterates the need for sustained investment in modernising both the Indian Navy and Coast Guard, enabling India to fulfil its role as a net security provider in the IOR.





ANI







