US President Donald Trump has urged approximately seven nations to deploy warships to safeguard the Strait of Hormuz amid escalating tensions in the ongoing war with Iran.





Speaking aboard Air Force One on Sunday, Trump revealed that his appeals for a multinational naval coalition have yet to yield firm commitments, even as oil prices surge due to disruptions in this vital shipping channel.





The strait handles roughly one-fifth of the world's traded oil, making its security a global priority.





Trump emphasised that the United States, which relies minimally on oil passing through the strait, is pressing heavily dependent nations to protect their own interests. He highlighted China's reliance on the route for about 90 per cent of its oil imports but declined to confirm whether Beijing would join the effort. Previous appeals have targeted China, France, Japan, South Korea, and the United Kingdom, with Trump stating, "It would be nice to have other countries police that with us, and we'll help."





Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi asserted that Tehran controls passage through the strait, allowing vessels from various countries while barring the US and its allies. Araghchi dismissed direct talks with Washington to end the conflict, blaming coordinated US-Israeli strikes on 28 February—launched during indirect nuclear programme discussions—for igniting the war. He also noted that Iran has no intention of recovering enriched uranium buried under rubble from prior strikes.





Despite Trump's pressure, responses from targeted nations remain cautious. Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer discussed reopening the strait with Trump and Canada's leader but reportedly hesitated to commit aircraft carriers to "harm's way." Trump warned that the US would "remember" any lack of support. China's embassy spokesperson Liu Pengyu stressed shared responsibility for energy stability and pledged to communicate with relevant parties.





South Korea's foreign ministry acknowledged Trump's request and promised close coordination with Washington. Japan, however, ruled out maritime security operations for now, with Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi informing parliament of no immediate plans. Expectations mount for further US pressure during Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's White House visit on Thursday.





France's Emmanuel Macron indicated collaboration with European, Indian, and Asian partners on potential ship escort missions, but only when fighting subsides. Germany opted for neutrality, with Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul declaring no intention to join the conflict actively. Australia confirmed it would not dispatch naval vessels, citing no formal request.





The International Energy Agency announced the release of nearly 412 million barrels from emergency reserves—the largest coordinated effort ever—to stabilise surging markets. Asian members will act immediately, followed by Europe and the Americas from late March.





US Energy Secretary Chris Wright expressed optimism about China's constructive role, while Trump predicted oil prices would plummet once the conflict ends "pretty quickly."





Missile and drone attacks persist across the Gulf. Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Bahrain reported fresh strikes, following Iran's unprecedented threats against UAE ports. Tehran accused the US of launching attacks from UAE soil on Kharg Island, a claim denied by UAE diplomat Anwar Gargash and unaddressed by US Central Command. Gulf states hosting US bases reject allegations of facilitating operations against Iran.





Iran has launched hundreds of missiles and drones at regional targets, many intercepted but causing damage to civilian sites like airports and oil fields. Tehran claims to focus on US assets, yet strikes have hit non-military locations. The war's toll includes at least a dozen civilian deaths in Gulf countries, mostly migrant workers.





In Iran, over 1,300 fatalities have been reported by the International Committee of the Red Cross, with the health ministry citing 223 women and 202 children among them via Mizan News Agency. Journalists toured strike-damaged sites in Tehran, including a police station and nearby apartments, where resident Elham Movagghari credited divine intervention for survival. Many Iranians are fleeing amid the chaos.





Israel has suffered 12 deaths from Iranian missiles, including three on Sunday, with recent strikes damaging 23 sites near Tel Aviv and employing cluster munitions to evade defences. Lebanon's death toll exceeds 820 since Iran-backed Hezbollah clashes, displacing over 8,00,000—nearly one in seven residents—in just 10 days. At least 13 US service members have died, six in an Iraq plane crash last week.





Agencies







