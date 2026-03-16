



China has urged an immediate halt to military operations in West Asia, responding to US President Donald Trump’s appeal for international support to secure the Strait of Hormuz.





Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian made the statement during a media briefing in Beijing, stressing the need to prevent further escalation in the region. This follows Trump’s call for countries, including China, to deploy warships to ensure the strait remains open for global transport.





The Strait of Hormuz, a vital chokepoint for oil shipments, has been effectively closed by Iran in retaliation against US and Israeli airstrikes. This disruption has triggered the largest oil supply shock in recent history, sending global energy prices soaring and severely impacting trade flows.





Lin Jian highlighted how tensions in the strait and surrounding waters have hindered the movement of goods and energy supplies, threatening regional peace and global stability.





China reiterated its longstanding position, calling on all parties to halt military actions promptly to avoid broader turbulence. Beijing’s response reflects its concerns over potential economic fallout, given its reliance on oil imports from West Asia.





Trump, in a social media post, specifically urged nations such as China, the UK, France, and Japan to contribute warships to maintain the strait’s openness and safety.





In a Financial Times interview, Trump emphasized China’s dependence on West Asian oil, arguing that Beijing has a vested interest in joining a coalition to restore tanker traffic. He suggested that China’s participation could influence the timing of his planned visit to Beijing later this month, noting he might delay the trip pending clarity on China’s role. Lin Jian confirmed that Beijing and Washington remain in communication regarding the visit, stressing the importance of head-of-state diplomacy in shaping bilateral relations.





China, as a close ally of Iran and a major buyer of its discounted oil, has previously condemned US-Israeli airstrikes and criticized the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei in American-led operations.





This backdrop complicates Trump’s coalition-building efforts, as other nations like Japan, Germany, and France have responded cautiously. The crisis has exposed vulnerabilities in global energy security, with the Strait of Hormuz handling about 20 percent of the world’s oil trade.





Prolonged closure of the strait risks deepening economic pressures worldwide, particularly for import-dependent economies like China. Trump’s strategy blends military, diplomatic, and economic pressures to compel cooperation, while China’s measured response avoids direct endorsement of the coalition and prioritizes de-escalation.





Observers note that Beijing’s stance aligns with its broader foreign policy of non-intervention and multilateral dialogue. Meanwhile, talks on Trump’s visit signal that bilateral channels remain open amid tensions, with the situation fluid and subject to further diplomatic manoeuvring.





PTI







