



The United States military has conducted precision strikes against military targets on Kharg Island, a critical oil export hub situated near the Strait of Hormuz.





According to reports from Axios, which cited a senior American official, the operation took place on Tuesday following reports of explosions on the island by the semi-official Iranian news agency Mehr.





The Wall Street Journal has further indicated that the scale of the operation was extensive, with the US military reportedly striking more than fifty specific targets across the island.





These military actions occurred only hours before a deadline imposed by US President Donald Trump. The President had previously demanded that Tehran agree to a ceasefire deal with Washington and ensure the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.





This follows a period of intense rhetoric, including a social media post on 30 March where the President threatened to obliterate Iran's electric generating plants, oil wells, and desalination facilities as part of a final campaign.





Despite the intensity of the strikes, US Vice President JD Vance stated on Tuesday that the operations on Kharg Island do not represent a shift in American strategy. This sentiment was echoed by a US official speaking to Reuters, who clarified that the additional strikes were focused strictly on military targets and did not impact the island's vital oil infrastructure. This distinction is significant given the President's previous public considerations regarding whether the US might seize or destroy the facility entirely.





The geopolitical tension is further compounded by simultaneous actions from the Israeli military. The IDF confirmed it had completed a wide-scale wave of strikes against dozens of infrastructure sites belonging to what it termed the "Iranian terror regime" across various regions of the country.





While the Israeli military did not provide specific details regarding the targets, the timing coincides with President Trump's warnings that Iran would "pay a big price" for its recent conduct.





Kharg Island remains a point of extreme vulnerability for the Iranian economy, as it facilitates nearly 90 per cent of the nation’s oil exports. Because much of Iran's mainland coastline is too shallow for large tankers, the island's deep-water capabilities are indispensable for its energy trade.





Its geographic position, situated opposite US military bases in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, leaves it highly exposed during periods of heightened conflict.





The current escalation follows Iran's decision to close the Strait of Hormuz, one of the most vital oil transit routes in the world. This move has caused significant turbulence in global energy prices and prompted the current American ultimatum.





President Trump has warned that continued failure to comply with US demands will result in a massive, simultaneous bombing campaign specifically targeting every electric generating plant and bridge across the Iranian territory.





Agencies







