



Hindustan Aeronautics Limited is intensifying its efforts to advance India’s Medium Weight Fighter program by issuing a new tender focused on the Light Combat Aircraft TEJAS MK-2.





The tender specifically covers CNC machining and delivery of critical components for the second prototype, designated PV2, and is a clear signal of HAL’s determination to accelerate production timelines while expanding its industrial base.





The tender is designed to secure precision machining for highly sensitive aerospace components, reflecting HAL’s strategy of widening its network of private-sector partners to meet the growing demands of the TEJAS MK-2 initiative.





This approach mirrors recent collaborations with institutions such as CSIR-NAL, which has been engaged in developing primary Aerostructures, and highlights the ecosystem-driven model India is adopting to build advanced combat aircraft domestically.





A defining feature of the tender is its compressed delivery schedule. Vendors are required to complete the machining process within just 16 weeks of receiving raw materials, CAD models, and blueprints.





This urgency underscores HAL’s intent to shorten prototype assembly phases and maintain momentum, particularly with the first prototype nearing completion and aiming for a maiden flight by mid-2026.





Fast-tracking PV2 is essential to sustain the rigorous flight-testing schedule that will validate the aircraft’s performance.





The tender also enforces strict aerospace-grade security and documentation protocols. Suppliers must return all technical drawings when submitting financial bids, ensuring sensitive data remains under HAL’s control.





Financial conditions are equally disciplined, requiring bidders to provide itemised pricing that remains fixed for the contract’s duration, with no scope for escalation.





Manufacturers must also account for scrap metal value during machining, further optimising costs. Payment will be made only after components are delivered and pass HAL’s quality inspections, reinforcing a performance-based procurement model.





HAL will supply raw materials, tools, and measurement gauges directly to vendors, ensuring oversight of component quality while leaving private partners to focus solely on precision machining.





This guarantees the structural integrity needed to support the TEJAS MK-2’s advanced capabilities, powered by the GE F414-INS6 engine.





The tender also includes a clause permitting repeat orders of up to 100 percent of the original quantity, signalling HAL’s readiness to scale production rapidly as testing progresses.





Strategically, the tender encourages participation from Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises by requiring compliance with measures such as Udyog Aadhaar registration.





This aligns with the government’s mission to integrate smaller domestic businesses into high-value defence manufacturing. By weaving MSMEs into the supply chain, India is building resilience and capacity to support complex aerospace projects.





The initiative reflects HAL’s broader commitment to distributed manufacturing, strict timelines, and disciplined procurement practices. It is not only about delivering prototypes quickly but also about establishing a sustainable industrial ecosystem capable of supporting India’s long-term defence ambitions.





With the TEJAS MK-2 poised to replace ageing fleets and enhance India’s air combat capabilities, this tender marks another decisive step in the nation’s journey towards self-reliance in aerospace technology.





Agencies







