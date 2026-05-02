



The Atomic Energy Regulatory Board has granted clearance for the installation of major equipment at Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant Units 5 and 6, marking a decisive step in India’s nuclear expansion, announced PIB.





This approval allows NPCIL to proceed with reactor pressure vessels, steam generators, and coolant pumps, accelerating progress towards commissioning.





The AERB’s approval follows the satisfactory completion of a multi-tier safety review of the reactor design, ensuring compliance with its prescribed safety requirements. The regulator also assessed the progress of civil construction activities undertaken under the earlier permission granted in April 2021 for the First Pour of Concrete.





This clearance signifies that the project has met stringent safety and quality benchmarks, enabling the transition from civil works to critical equipment installation.





Units 5 and 6 incorporate advanced safety features mandated under the AERB’s Safety Code for light water reactor-based nuclear power plants. These provisions are aligned with the latest safety standards set by the International Atomic Energy Agency, ensuring adherence to global best practices.





Enhanced passive safety systems and advanced containment mechanisms are part of the design, aimed at ensuring high levels of operational reliability and accident resistance.





Located in Tamil Nadu’s Tirunelveli district, the Kudankulam project is India’s largest nuclear power generation site, comprising six pressurised water reactor units of the VVER design developed in collaboration with the Russian Federation. Each unit has a capacity of 1,000 MW(e), making the site a cornerstone of India’s nuclear energy program.





Units 1 and 2 have been operational since 2013 and 2015, respectively, supplying electricity to the southern grid. Units 3 and 4 are currently at an advanced stage of construction, with earlier approvals already granted for major equipment erection.





With the latest clearance, progress on Units 5 and 6 is expected to accelerate significantly. The installation of critical components such as reactor pressure vessels, steam generators, and coolant pumps marks a crucial phase in plant development. Once completed, these units will further strengthen India’s nuclear power capacity, contributing to long-term energy security and reducing dependence on fossil fuels.





The Kudankulam complex, when fully commissioned with all six units, will represent a major leap in India’s clean energy capacity. It will not only bolster the nation’s commitment to reliable and self-reliant energy but also reinforce its position in adopting advanced nuclear technologies in line with international standards.





The project exemplifies India’s strategic collaboration with Russia in the nuclear domain, while simultaneously advancing indigenous capability in nuclear operations and safety compliance.





PIB







