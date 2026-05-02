



India has formally recognised the ongoing West Asia conflict as a ‘war-like’ event, enabling government agencies to invoke the force majeure clause in contracts affected by the crisis.





This classification, announced by the Finance Ministry’s Department of Expenditure, allows procuring entities to extend delivery deadlines by two to four months without penalties, provided disruptions began on or after late February.





The relief applies only to contractors not already in default and whose delays are directly linked to the conflict.





The move comes in response to escalating supply chain disruptions triggered by US-Israeli strikes on Iran on 28 February. Many Indian drone companies, heavily reliant on imported components, had feared punitive penalties for delays beyond their control. Industry representatives welcomed the decision, noting that it provides immediate relief and signals government support for domestic firms during a period of acute uncertainty.





Defence and drone manufacturers are among the biggest beneficiaries. These sectors depend on critical imports from Israel and other suppliers, and have faced months of lobbying for relief as bottlenecks, logistics delays, and tighter export controls disrupted schedules.





The government’s intervention offers predictability and supports efforts to strengthen India’s domestic manufacturing ecosystem, aligning with broader self-reliance goals.





Despite the reprieve, companies continue to grapple with severe challenges. Delivery timelines for key components such as computing modules and cameras have doubled from three to six months. Prices for edge computing modules have surged by 215%, while communication equipment costs have risen by 50%.





Delays at major cargo hubs in the UAE and reduced shipments from Israel are compounding the crisis, with industry leaders warning that disruptions may persist well beyond the extension period.





Disruptions to vital trade routes such as the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea threaten India’s energy security and inflate import costs. Prolonged instability could also affect remittance flows from the region and sustain inflationary pressures across the economy.





Contracts affected by the conflict may be terminated without financial penalties if disruptions last beyond 90 days. While this offers a safeguard for contractors, such scenarios could trigger wider strategic and economic consequences, undermining India’s defence readiness and industrial growth.





The government’s recognition of the conflict as force majeure thus provides temporary relief, but the long-term implications of sustained instability in West Asia remain a pressing concern for India’s strategic sectors.





Curated by IDN







