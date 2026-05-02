India’s Defence Acquisition Council approved in August 2025 the procurement of 87 Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) drones worth over ₹30,000 crore, marking one of the largest indigenous UAV programs to date.





Deliveries are expected around 2029–2030, with the order split between two Indian firms in a 64:36 ratio to establish dual production lines.





India’s decision to procure 87 MALE drones represents a significant milestone in strengthening its unmanned warfare capabilities.





The Defence Acquisition Council, chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, cleared the proposal in August 2025 under the Indigenously Designed, Developed, and Manufactured (IDDM) category of the Defence Acquisition Procedure 2020. The estimated value of the program is between ₹30,000 and ₹32,350 crore, equivalent to over $3 billion, making it one of the largest indigenous drone acquisitions in Indian defence history.





The procurement structure is designed to split the order between two Indian manufacturers in a 64:36 ratio, ensuring the creation of two separate production lines. This approach not only promotes competition but also provides redundancy in supply chains, a critical factor during conflict.





The lowest bidder will receive approximately 56 drones, while the second-lowest will manufacture 31 drones. This dual-line strategy is expected to accelerate delivery timelines and support scalability, with potential for future exports.





Strategically, the drones are intended for intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and precision strike missions. They will serve the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, enhancing tri-service capabilities across land and maritime domains.





The drones are designed to operate at altitudes above 30,000–35,000 feet, with endurance exceeding 24–30 hours, enabling persistent surveillance and long-duration combat operations. Equipped with advanced sensors, synthetic aperture radar, electro-optical payloads, secure communication links, and satellite communication systems, they will provide real-time battlefield intelligence and electronic warfare capabilities. Some variants may also be armed with precision-guided munitions to strike high-value targets with minimal collateral damage.





The indigenous focus of the program is central to India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat vision. The contract mandates at least 60% indigenous content, ensuring local production of critical components such as Aerostructures, engines, payloads, and communication systems.





This initiative is expected to reduce dependence on foreign suppliers and strengthen India’s defence manufacturing ecosystem. Companies such as Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Adani Defence, IdeaForge, and NewSpace Research are among those anticipated to participate in the bidding process.





The Request for Proposal was initiated in September 2025, with deliveries expected to commence around the 2029–2030 financial year. While the process has experienced slight delays, the program remains a cornerstone of India’s unmanned systems roadmap.





Industry experts suggest that the initial order of 87 drones is a precursor to a larger requirement, with projections indicating a future demand of up to 350 units. This reflects the growing reliance of India’s armed forces on UAVs for persistent surveillance, border monitoring, maritime security, and counter-terrorism operations.





The approval of this program comes at a time of heightened security challenges, including tensions along the Line of Actual Control with China, infiltration attempts across the Line of Control with Pakistan, and strategic turbulence in the Indian Ocean.





The MALE drones will act as silent sentinels, capable of monitoring high-altitude regions such as Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh, while also supporting naval operations in the Indian Ocean theatre.





The initiative positions India not only to strengthen its own defence capabilities but also to emerge as a potential export hub for MALE-class drones in Asia, Africa, and Latin America.





Agencies







