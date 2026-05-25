



India has inaugurated a ₹1,000 crore artillery shell manufacturing plant in Shirdi, Maharashtra, capable of producing 5 lakh 155mm shells annually, making it the largest private-sector unit of its kind.





The facility, part of a broader defence complex, will also produce rocket launchers, drones, explosives, and electronic systems, positioning India as a rising global defence manufacturing hub.





The new facility, spread across 200 acres in the Savli Vihir Industrial Estate of Ahilyanagar district, was inaugurated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, and DRDO Chairman Samir V Kamat. Developed by NIBE Limited and Globe Forge Limited, the plant represents a major milestone in India’s self-reliance mission under Make in India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat.





It is designed to manufacture up to five lakh 155mm artillery shells annually, ensuring a steady supply for the armed forces while reducing dependence on imports.





The complex is not limited to artillery shells. It will also produce rocket launcher systems, long-range rocket components, drones, explosives, and advanced electronic testing systems. By integrating cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence, robotics, and autonomous platforms, the facility reflects India’s preparation for future multi-domain warfare.





Defence Minister Singh emphasised that India, once considered an importer of defence equipment, is now rapidly emerging as a global exporter, with private sector participation expected to rise from 30–35 per cent to 50 per cent in the coming years.





The inauguration also marked agreements between NIBE Group and an Israeli company for the development of seaplanes and optical satellite technology, further diversifying India’s defence industrial base.





Ganesh Nibe, Executive Director of NIBE Group, highlighted the company’s contributions to missile systems including Pinaka, Garudastra, Vayustra, and BrahMos-related components, underscoring its role in strengthening India’s defence ecosystem.





Chief of Defence Staff General Chauhan noted that India is already exporting missiles and defence equipment to over 100 countries, and stressed that future wars will be shaped by innovation, production capabilities, and strong industrial infrastructure.





He underlined that advanced AI-based weapon systems are replacing conventional arms, making facilities like Shirdi vital for India’s preparedness. Chief Minister Fadnavis added that the project has transformed Ahilyanagar into a defence manufacturing hub, with plans for seaplane production further boosting India’s self-reliance.





The plant is expected to generate around 2,000 direct and indirect jobs, while creating significant opportunities for MSMEs in the region.





Alongside this, another ordnance unit is under development in Belwandi, Shrigonda taluka, with an investment of ₹2000 crore to produce explosives such as TNT, RDX, and HMX. Together, these projects could employ 4,000–5,000 people and significantly expand India’s defence production ecosystem.





To mark the inauguration, a two-day defence exhibition was held in Shirdi, showcasing advanced technologies and manufacturing capabilities from leading defence companies and over 100 MSMEs. These initiatives align with national programmes such as Make in India and Make for the World, aimed at boosting self-reliance and expanding India’s presence in global military exports.





This development signals India’s determination to become a global hub for defence manufacturing, combining industrial growth, technological innovation, and strategic autonomy. It strengthens the country’s ability to meet domestic defence needs while positioning itself as a major exporter in the coming decades.





Agencies







