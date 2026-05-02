



India has achieved a major milestone in its maritime defence capabilities with the successful test of a long-range hypersonic anti-ship missile off the coast of Odisha.





Defence sources confirmed that the missile struck its designated target at a range of 1,500 kilometres, achieving a ‘perfect score’ by meeting all mission objectives.





This test represents a significant extension of India’s defensive reach at sea and underscores its growing technological prowess in advanced missile systems.





The Long-Range Anti-Ship Missile (LR-AShM) is designed specifically to meet the coastal battery requirements of the Indian Navy. Operating at speeds exceeding Mach 5, and capable of reaching up to Mach 10 during its initial powered phase, the missile is engineered to evade modern ship-based interception systems.





Its quasi-ballistic trajectory, combined with low-altitude flight and manoeuvrability, makes detection and interception by enemy radar extremely difficult.





The missile demonstrated advanced terminal guidance systems, mid-course manoeuvres, and sustained high-velocity flight, validating its precision and survivability.





Powered by a two-stage solid rocket motor, the missile separates after the initial boost phase before entering an unpowered glide phase. This glide phase allows the missile to maintain hypersonic speeds while executing evasive manoeuvres, ensuring accuracy against both static and moving targets.





Indigenous avionics and high-accuracy sensors further enhance its effectiveness, making it a formidable weapon against high-value naval assets at long distances.





The successful test highlights India’s steady progress in hypersonic technology. The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has been pursuing both hypersonic glide and hypersonic cruise missile programs.





DRDO Chairman Samir V Kamat explained that the glide missile, which uses a booster for initial velocity before gliding unpowered, is at a more advanced stage than the cruise missile, which relies on a scramjet engine for sustained powered flight.





He indicated that the glide missile programme would reach operational trials sooner, reflecting India’s prioritisation of this technology.





Kamat also outlined the requirements of a proposed conventional missile force, emphasising the need for a diverse arsenal comprising short-, medium-, and long-range ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and hypersonic systems. Such a force would provide India with the capability to strike across different ranges for tactical applications, reinforcing deterrence and operational flexibility.





The LR-AShM fills a critical gap between the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile and longer-range strategic ballistic platforms, offering the Navy a potent non-nuclear strike option.





India’s progress in hypersonic systems has been steady over recent years. In November 2024, DRDO successfully trialled a long-range hypersonic missile from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island, building on earlier efforts such as the 2020 Hypersonic Technology Demonstration Vehicle test and subsequent scramjet engine trials.





These milestones validated key technologies and laid the foundation for the current success. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has described such achievements as historic, placing India among a select group of nations with advanced hypersonic capabilities.





The strategic importance of this test lies in its ability to reshape India’s maritime defence posture. With a range of 1,500 kilometres, the LR-AShM enables India to project power deep into contested waters, neutralising adversary carrier strike groups and high-value naval assets before they can threaten Indian shores.





Its speed and manoeuvrability make it a credible deterrent against technologically advanced adversaries, while its indigenous design reduces reliance on foreign systems and strengthens self-reliance under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.





By integrating hypersonic strike capability into its arsenal, India enhances its deterrence, secures its maritime approaches, and asserts its strategic presence in the Indo-Pacific region.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







