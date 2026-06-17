Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United States President Donald Trump held a brief interaction following the traditional family photograph on the second day of the 52nd G7 Summit in Evian, France. The exchange took place ahead of the scheduled outreach session among the member and invited countries.





Visuals from the summit showed Prime Minister Modi engaging briefly with President Trump as leaders gathered after the official group photo at the venue of the high-level meeting. Both leaders shared a handshake, with President Trump patting Prime Minister Modi on his arm. This marked their first face-to-face interaction since the Prime Minister’s visit to Washington in February last year.





The two leaders were also seated side by side during the G7 outreach session. Earlier in the day, French President Emmanuel Macron welcomed Prime Minister Modi upon his arrival at the summit venue, after which the Indian leader joined his counterparts for the customary family photograph.





The iconic frame captured Prime Minister Modi alongside several key world leaders, including European Council President Antonio Costa, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, US President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.





Prime Minister Modi had arrived in the French city earlier on Tuesday to attend the high-profile gathering, following an official invitation from President Macron. This invitation marked India’s 13th appearance at the summit as a partner nation and the seventh consecutive time that Prime Minister Modi has participated in the global forum.





Prior to his arrival in France, the Prime Minister made a brief transit stop in Geneva, Switzerland, where he initiated his European diplomatic outreach by meeting with Swiss Confederation President Guy Parmelin.





Beyond the collective sessions, Prime Minister Modi’s itinerary is filled with high-level diplomacy on the sidelines of the event. He is scheduled to hold a series of crucial bilateral meetings with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.





Adding to this intense diplomatic schedule, a highly anticipated bilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump is confirmed for 17 June. The White House has stated that this meeting will focus heavily on advancing the proposed India-US trade agreement, which is expected to be a landmark development in bilateral economic relations.





The outreach session itself is bringing together leaders from G7 countries, partner nations, and heads of prominent global financial institutions, including the World Bank and the African Development Bank. Deliberations are expected to centre on strengthening international cooperation, promoting sustainable development, and addressing pressing global economic challenges.





ANI







