



Manastu Space has developed a green propulsion system tailored for satellites in the 100–500 kilogram class, designed to deliver higher Δv for orbit raising, station‑keeping, and de‑orbiting, while ensuring agile and safe manoeuvring.





This marks a significant step in India’s private space sector, offering a sustainable alternative to conventional toxic propellants.





The propulsion system is built around Manastu Space’s proprietary green fuel blend, MS289, which combines hydrogen peroxide with alcohol and additives. Unlike hydrazine, this formulation is non‑toxic and non‑carcinogenic, decomposing into steam and carbon dioxide. This ensures safer handling, reduced environmental impact, and compliance with increasingly strict global regulations on hazardous propellants.





The system is optimised for medium‑sized satellites, ranging from 100 to 500 kilograms, a segment that is rapidly growing due to the expansion of Earth observation, communication, and scientific missions. It provides higher Δv capability, enabling complex orbital manoeuvres such as orbit raising to operational altitudes, precise station‑keeping for long‑duration missions, and controlled de‑orbiting to mitigate space debris.





Equipped with advanced thrusters, the propulsion unit supports agile manoeuvring, collision avoidance, and formation flying. Its design incorporates a high‑temperature ceramic catalyst operating at around 1,400°C, which ensures rapid decomposition of hydrogen peroxide and efficient ignition of the alcohol fuel. This guarantees reliable thrust performance and repeatability across multiple mission phases.





The system’s modular architecture allows integration into diverse satellite buses, making it adaptable for both commercial and governmental missions. Its plug‑and‑play capability reduces integration time and cost, while its green propellant eliminates the need for complex safety protocols associated with toxic fuels. This makes it particularly attractive for operators seeking cost‑effective and sustainable solutions.





Manastu Space has already demonstrated its propulsion technologies in orbit through earlier systems such as VYOM 2U, which achieved TRL‑8 status after validation on ISRO’s PSLV‑C60 POEM‑4 platform. Building on this heritage, the new system extends capability to larger satellites, bridging the gap between CubeSat propulsion and heavier spacecraft requirements.





The propulsion system is positioned to support India’s growing satellite ecosystem, including upcoming constellations and scientific payloads.





By offering higher Δv and safe manoeuvring, it addresses critical challenges such as orbital congestion and debris mitigation. This aligns with India’s broader strategy of fostering private participation in space and building indigenous capabilities for sustainable space mobility.





Manastu Space’s portfolio also includes propulsion systems like Sharanga for CubeSats up to 50 kilograms, I‑Booster for satellites up to 500 kilograms, and GP‑LAM for launch vehicle upper stages. Together, these solutions form a comprehensive ecosystem of green propulsion technologies tailored to different mission scales.





With this new system, Manastu Space is expected to play a pivotal role in supporting both domestic and international satellite missions. Its achievement underscores India’s emergence as a hub for innovative and environmentally responsible space technologies.





Agencies







