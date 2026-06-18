



US President Donald Trump lavished praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their interaction on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Évian-les-Bains, France.





He described the Indian leader as a "good-looking guy" and a "tough negotiator", remarks that were both light-hearted and politically significant.





The exchange took place as the two leaders convened for crucial talks at the summit, where heads of state are grappling with pressing global economic challenges, security concerns, and evolving geopolitical developments. Trump’s comments drew immediate attention from the assembled press corps, adding a personal dimension to the high-level diplomatic proceedings.





Trump elaborated on Modi’s distinct style of diplomacy, noting the contrast between his calm public demeanour and his formidable grit behind closed doors. He emphasised that Modi’s negotiating abilities and political acumen make him far tougher at the bargaining table than his outward image might suggest. Reinforcing this assessment, Trump directly stated, "He's a tough negotiator," while also complimenting Modi’s appearance and personality.





This endorsement aligns with Trump’s established narrative of respect for Modi, whom he has frequently described as a strong and effective leader. The remarks fit seamlessly into the broader context of India-US relations, which have been shaped by a history of warm personal rapport between the two leaders.





The trust underpinning the bilateral dynamic is anchored in landmark joint public appearances. Events such as the "Howdy Modi" rally in Houston in 2019 and the "Namaste Trump" gathering in Ahmedabad in 2020 remain defining milestones. These occasions showcased the depth of the partnership and the personal chemistry between the leaders, serving as enduring symbols of modern India-US cooperation.





Trump has often cited these events as examples of the close ties between Washington and New Delhi, as well as his personal friendship with Modi. His latest remarks at the G7 Summit added another chapter to this narrative, reinforcing the perception of a strong bond between the two leaders.





The candid comments quickly became a focal point of interest among global media covering the summit. They highlighted not only Trump’s admiration for Modi but also the broader significance of India’s role in international diplomacy at a time when global cooperation is under strain.





The interaction underscored the importance of personal rapport in shaping strategic partnerships. It also reaffirmed the trajectory of India-US relations, which continue to be defined by mutual respect, shared democratic values, and converging interests in global stability and economic growth.





Agencies







