



Adani Defence & Aerospace has laid the foundation stone for South Asia’s largest private-sector missile ecosystem in Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh, marking a significant expansion of its defence manufacturing ambitions under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat program, Times of India reported





The ceremony was attended by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, state Energy Minister Pradyumna Singh Tomar and senior government officials.





The company announced that the integrated facility will bring the entire missile manufacturing value chain under one roof, from raw materials to mission-ready missile systems, a first for India’s private sector.





Jeet Adani, Director of Adani Enterprises, described the occasion as a landmark moment, emphasising that the facility would be historic in consolidating raw materials and finished missile systems outside the public sector.





The Shivpuri complex will manufacture medium- and long-range missile systems, with facilities for composite propellant production and TNT and explosive-grade material manufacturing. This will significantly strengthen India’s indigenous defence production capabilities.





Jeet Adani confirmed that the company would invest ₹2,500 crore in the project over the next three years, creating 5,000 direct and indirect jobs and drawing over 50 MSMEs into a specialised supply chain.





The upcoming facility will complement Adani’s existing defence operations in Gwalior, where the company produces light machine guns, assault rifles and carbines. Jeet Adani highlighted that the Light Machine Guns program had already delivered 2,000 units to the Armed Forces, 11 months ahead of schedule. He added that together, the Gwalior and Shivpuri facilities would form a major defence manufacturing cluster in Madhya Pradesh, acting as twin engines of defence innovation.





The project is part of the Adani Group’s broader investment plans in Madhya Pradesh. At the Global Investors Summit in Bhopal last year, Chairman Gautam Adani announced investments of ₹1.10 lakh crore across hydro pumped storage, cement, mining, smart meters and thermal power projects, with a target of creating 1.2 lakh jobs by 2030.





Jeet Adani noted that the group had already invested over ₹4,000 crore in its Ametha and Kymor cement plants in Katni district, while Adani Power supplies 1,200 MW of electricity to Madhya Pradesh, with another 5,600 MW under development. He also pointed to ongoing wind energy projects in Dhar, Ratlam and Ujjain, alongside a proposed cement plant in Ujjain and the recently launched ₹1,060 crore cement project at Guna.





Jeet Adani stressed that these investments represent a commitment to the long-term development of Madhya Pradesh, not just in infrastructure but in people and the future of the state.





He underlined the company’s collaboration with the Defence Research and Development Organisation and the armed forces to reduce India’s dependence on imported defence equipment.





He described the Shivpuri project as the next giant leap in this journey, bringing a full-range integrated missile ecosystem to manufacture medium- and long-range systems, thereby replacing foreign dependency with domestic capability.





Agencies







