



Iran’s Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni arrived in New Delhi on Thursday to participate in the BRICS Ministers of Internal Affairs Meeting.





His visit highlights Iran’s active engagement within the expanded BRICS framework, which now includes eleven major emerging markets and developing countries.





According to the Iranian Embassy in India, Momeni landed at Indira Gandhi International Airport in the capital. The Embassy confirmed his arrival through a post on X, stating that he would attend and address the ministerial meeting.





During his participation, Momeni is expected to engage in discussions with his counterparts from BRICS member states. The agenda will centre on strengthening cooperation in internal security, counter-terrorism, combating organised crime, disaster management, law enforcement, and border security collaboration.





The Iranian Embassy emphasised that the BRICS Ministers of Internal Affairs Meeting aims to enhance coordination in addressing common threats and to promote multilateral collaboration among member states. This reflects the bloc’s broader ambition to act as a platform for consultation and cooperation on global governance issues.





In addition to the ministerial meeting, Momeni is scheduled to hold bilateral discussions with several of his BRICS counterparts. These meetings are expected to reinforce Iran’s commitment to collective security and deepen its ties with emerging economies.





Iran’s engagement with BRICS has been visible in recent weeks. On 16 July, Iranian Vice President and Head of the National Standards Organisation of Iran (INSO), Farzaneh Ansari, advanced three initiatives aimed at boosting bloc-wide cooperation in emerging technologies, carbon reduction, and standardised trade protocols.





Her address at the BRICS Heads of National Standards Bodies Meeting in Bengaluru underscored the importance of technical cooperation, common standards, quality infrastructure, and trade facilitation. The gathering also reviewed a draft Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in standardisation.





India’s BRICS Chairmanship in 2026 is guided by the overarching theme “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability.” This theme reflects a people-centric and humanity-first approach, articulated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Rio Summit in 2025.





BRICS has expanded considerably from its initial focus on economic issues to encompass political, security, and cultural dimensions. The grouping now addresses a wide range of global challenges, including terrorism, climate change, food and energy security, telecommunications, agriculture, labour and employment, international financial architecture, trade, and the World Trade Organization.





The inclusion of Iran and other new members has diversified the perspectives within BRICS, making it a more representative voice of the Global South. Momeni’s participation in New Delhi is therefore significant, as it underscores Iran’s strategic interest in strengthening multilateral cooperation and contributing to the bloc’s discourse on internal security and global stability.





ANI







