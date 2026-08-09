



Turkey’s KAAN fighter has surged ahead with multiple prototypes already undergoing taxi trials and preparing for flight testing, while India’s AMCA remains stuck at the design stage with its first prototype unlikely before the early 2030s, Times of India reported





This widening gap underscores Turkey’s aggressive prototyping and indigenous sensor integration compared to India’s slower, partnership-dependent approach.





Turkey’s fifth-generation fighter program has entered an advanced phase. The KAAN platform, developed under the National Combat Aircraft initiative, has already completed powered taxi trials with its P1 prototype at Turkish Aerospace Industries facilities in Ankara.





The maiden flight of the P0 demonstrator took place in early 2024, marking a rapid transition from conceptualisation to flight testing. The P1 prototype incorporates refined aerodynamics, redesigned air intakes, advanced flight control software and an indigenous Turkish radar. This reflects Turkey’s determination to integrate homegrown systems early in the development cycle.





Although the KAAN is currently powered by imported General Electric F110 engines, the same used on Turkish F-16s, Ankara is developing its own TF35000 engine to ensure long-term self-reliance. Turkey’s approach is notable for its multi-prototype testing strategy.





Several airframes are expected to fly soon, allowing different systems to be validated simultaneously and compressing development timelines. Initial deliveries are targeted for 2028, with full-scale production planned for the early 2030s. This aggressive schedule is supported by sustained political prioritisation and a clear roadmap to replace Turkey’s ageing F-16 fleet.





India’s Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft program, in contrast, has yet to produce a single prototype. The Aeronautical Development Agency and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited have completed the design phase and secured funding, but the first flight is unlikely before the early 2030s.





Persistent challenges include delays in engine selection, slow progress in stealth material development, and the absence of a parallel prototyping strategy. The prototypes and the initial production variant will be powered by the GE F414 engine, which will also power the TEJAS MK-2.





However, little progress has been made on the engine deal despite India and the United States agreeing to an 80% transfer of technology. Cost escalations and other issues have delayed the signing of the final agreement.





The AMCA is envisioned as a twin-engine stealth fighter with internal weapons bays and advanced sensors, but tangible progress has remained slow. The deadline for opening bids to select one of the three entities competing for the program has already been extended to the end of this month, further pushing timelines. India’s reliance on prolonged design cycles and foreign partnerships risks widening the gap with Turkey, which has demonstrated how aggressive prototyping and indigenous sensor integration can accelerate development.





Turkey’s progress with the KAAN demonstrates the benefits of a multi-prototype, parallel testing strategy. By validating systems across several airframes simultaneously, Turkey has compressed development timelines and positioned itself to deliver operational aircraft by the late 2020s.





India’s slower pace, compounded by delays in engine technology transfer and stealth material development, threatens to leave the country behind at a time when China already operates fifth-generation fighters in significant numbers and Pakistan is expected to acquire such aircraft from Beijing.





Agencies







