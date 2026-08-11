



The Indian Air Force has formally opened bidding for its new Air-Based Logistics Payload Delivery System, with the Request for Information (RFI) released on 10 August 2026.





The tender is being managed by HQ WAC New Delhi and Air Force Station Awantipur, Pulwama, Jammu & Kashmir, with submissions due by 28 August 2026.





The RFI seeks proposals for a mission-ready logistics delivery system capable of transporting cargo efficiently and safely to designated Air Force locations. The system must integrate seamlessly with existing infrastructure, support rapid deployment, and meet operational standards expected by the Indian Air Force. The emphasis is on reliability, adaptability, and the ability to sustain logistical operations under demanding conditions.





The tender is structured as a supply contract, with no tender fee or Earnest Money Deposit required. The procurement process follows an open procedure, allowing participation from qualified firms and consortiums. The contract type is categorised under miscellaneous services, specifically the hiring of logistics air-based payload delivery systems.





The timeline is clearly defined. Document download and sale began on 10 August 2026 at 09:00 AM, with bid submission opening simultaneously. The deadline for submission is 28 August 2026 at 09:00 AM, and bids will be opened on 29 August 2026 at 10:00 AM. The place of performance is India, with the Station Commander at Air Force Station Awantipur designated as the contracting authority.





The RFI highlights the operational requirement for a robust logistics payload delivery system that can support the Air Force’s operational units. This includes the ability to deliver supplies to forward bases, sustain operations in remote or challenging terrain, and ensure rapid response capability.





The system must be compatible with existing Air Force logistics frameworks and infrastructure, ensuring seamless integration into ongoing operations.





The procurement notice was published on 6 August 2026, with the Indian Air Force inviting interested firms to review the full documentation via the Defence Procurement portal. The process is governed by national bidding regulations, requiring bidders to demonstrate compliance with technical specifications, delivery capacity, and relevant certifications. Foreign bidders are permitted but must adhere to local registration and taxation requirements.





This initiative reflects the Air Force’s broader push towards modernising its logistics capabilities under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat framework.





By seeking advanced air-based delivery systems, the IAF aims to strengthen its operational resilience, reduce dependence on conventional infrastructure, and enhance its ability to sustain missions across diverse operational theatres.





The tender is expected to attract interest from both domestic and international firms specialising in logistics, aerospace, and defence services. Successful bidders will need to demonstrate not only technical capability but also the ability to deliver within the stipulated timelines and operational parameters.





Agencies







